Spanish Government Enhances International Tax Incentive & Approves Film Biz COVID-19 Support Measures
Click here to read the full article.
The Spanish government has approved an enhancement of its tax incentive for international productions.
The cap for qualifying spend will be lifted to €10M ($10.8M) for a single feature, up from the previous limit of €3M ($3.2M). The amount of possible rebate has also been raised to 30% on the first €1M, up from 25%, and then is set at 25% thereafter (up from 20%). Also, the amount of spend needed to be eligible for post-production and pre-production support has been lowered to €200,000 ($216,000).
More from Deadline
Binoche, Blanchett, De Niro & Many More Say "No To A Return To Normal" In Coronavirus Wake, Urge Action To "Avoid Ecological Disaster"
ITV Furloughs 800 Staff As Advertising Revenue Plummets 42% Amid Coronavirus
Separately, the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sport has approved a €76.4M ($82.51M) aid package in a bid to support its cultural industries through the tricky coronavirus lockdown period.
Measures for the film and TV biz include giving producers an extended period of time to put any projects that are receiving state support into production, and allowing them to claim 50% of government funding in advance to help support their companies before shooting resumes. Until August 30, films will be allowed to premiere on TV or online and still qualify for state support, breaking the typical theatrical requirement.
The government has also approved €13.3M ($14.4M) in grants for exhibitors. The country’s cinemas could partially re-open in the coming months as the government implements a gradual, multi-stage extraction from its lockdown. The ministry said the money can be used for new sanitary measures, and campaigns aimed at promoting venues once they re-open. To qualify for the aid, cinemas must meet a European film quota of 30% in the following year. Separate government financing is available to support other costs.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Hits 68,000 As Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Passes 3.5 Million - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.