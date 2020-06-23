Spanish Films for Sale at Cannes Market Offer Something for All Buyers

Click here to read the full article.

Variety highlights a selection of Spanish titles being moved at this year’s Cannes Marché du Film.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ALL THE MOONS

More from Variety

(Arcadia Motion Pictures, Kowalski Films, Pris & Batty, Ilargia Films, Noodles Production)

A period drama about an orphan girl rescued by a mysterious woman who grants her immortality as a vampire.

Sales: Filmax

THE AUGUST VIRGIN

(Los Ilusos Films)

A Karlovy Vary Fipresci Prize winner, film revolves around a woman who spends the summer in Madrid. Jonás Trueba’s latest movie, already bought for the U.S. by Outsider Films.

Sales: Bendita Film

BETWEEN DOG AND WOLF

(El Viaje Films, Autonauta Films, Blond Indian Films)

Berlinale Forum player portrays soldiers from Castro’s Cuban Revolution still training, nearly 60 years later, in Cuba’s Sierra Maestra. Directed by Irene Gutiérrez.

Sales: Bendita Film

THE CONSEQUENCES

(Sin Rodeos, N279 Entertainment, Potemkino, Érase Una Vez)

Writer-director Claudia Pinto Emperador’s follow-up to her 2013 feature debut, “The Longest Distance,” is a thriller about a troubled mother hiding a terrible family secret.

Sales: Film Factory

CROSS THE LINE

(Filmax)

Mario Casas, Spain’s biggest heartthrob, stars in a thriller about a son devoted to caring for his sick father sees his whole life suddenly turned upside down.

Sales: Filmax

THE DAUGHTER

(Mod Producciones, La Loma Blanca)

Manuel Martín Cuenca (“Cannibal”) directs a thriller about a pregnant 15-year-old escaping from a juvenile center.

Sales: Film Factory

I AM HERE BUT YOU CAN’T SEE ME

(Zeitun Films, Roummana)

Felipe Lage (Cannes Critics’ Week winner “Mimosas”) produces Feyrouz Serhal’s Beirut-set feature debut about a chanteuse who assassinates corrupt politicians. Shooting this year.

Story continues

ISAAC

(Mr. Miyagi)

Producers Ángeles Hernández and David Matamoros make their directorial debuts with a story described by them as “a quirky Dogma 95-style story of love and gender fluidity.”

Sales: Alief

IT SNOWS IN BENIDORM

(El Deseo)

The Spanish seaside resort is the background of this quirky thriller starring Timothy Spall. Produced by Pedro and Agustín Almodóvar.

Sales: Film Factory

JOSEP

(Les Films d’ici, Imagic Telecom)

A portrait of the life of Spanish illustrator Josep Bartoli, co-produced out of Catalonia, is the only French animated feature in Cannes’ 2020 Official Selection.

Sales: The Party Film Sales

LAST DAYS OF SPRING

(IJswater Films, Tourmalet Films)

Playing in Cannes’ Acid program, Isabel Lamberti’s feature debut depicts a shanty town near Madrid.

MY HEART GOES BOOM!

(Tornasol, Indigo)

Uruguayan-Spanish director Nacho Álvarez debuts with a 1970s set musical comedy based on hit songs by Italian singer Raffaella Carrà.

Sales: Latido

THE OFFERING

(Nanouk, Fasten, Bord Cadre, Suica)

Catalan auteur Ventura Durall directs Àlex Brendemühl and Verónica Echegui in a romantic thriller.

Sales: Moonrise Pictures

ONE FOR ALL

(Inicia Films, Fasten Seat Belt, Bolo Audiovisual, A Contracorriente Films)

David Illundain (“The Treasurer”) depicts a teacher’s battle to allow a sick student to return to class, though his classmates oppose the return.

Sales: Latido

THE OUTSIDE

(Kino Pravda)

Documentarian Víctor Moreno (“The Hidden City”) directs his first fiction feature about three lost astronauts who reached Earth millions of years ago. Pitched at Cannes’ Producers Network.

THE PEOPLE UPSTAIRS

(Impossible Films)

Cesc Gay adapts his own stage play, a four-hander chamber piece dissecting the dynamics and failings of a modern-day couple.

Sales: Filmax

A PERFECT ENEMY

(Sábado Películas, The Project Film Club, Barry Films)

Directed by Kike Maíllo (“Eva”), this thriller kicks off when a prestigious architect meet a disconcerting stranger at an airport.

Sales: Pulsar Content

ROSE’S WEDDING

(Setembro, Turanga, Tandem, Halley Production)

Icíar Bollaín (“The Olive Tree”) directs a story about 45-year-old Rosa who leaves her former life behind to set up her dream business.

Sales: The Match Factory

SACRED SPIRIT

(Apellániz & De Sosa, Jaibo Films, La Fábrica Nocturna Cinema, Teferruat Film)

The feature debut of acclaimed shorts filmmaker Chema García Ibarra, twice selected for Sundance, about mysterious deaths at a Spanish UFO association in the humdrum town of Elche. Shooting this fall.

SCHOOLGIRLS

(Inicia Films, Bteam Pictures, Las Niñas Majicas)

Pilar Palomero’s feature debut is a tale of sexual awakening in an early 1990s Catholic education center.

Sales: Film Factory

THE SEA BEYOND

(Tornasol)

A father-daughter road trip brings belated mutual understanding and reconciliation. Actor-director Achero Mañas (“Pellet”) helms.

Sales: Latido

SKY HIGH

(Vaca Films)

Heist movie starring Luis Tosar and directed by action specialist Daniel Calparsoro (“To Steal From a Thief”).

Sales: Film Constellation

SLEEPLESS CITY

(Turanga Films)

The fiction feature debut of Guillermo García López, a Goya documentary winner for “Delicate Balance,” turns on Ramón, a young Roma boy living in a Madrid. In development.

A THIEF’S DAUGHTER

(Oberon, BTeam Pictures)

Belén Funes’ feature debut, which won a Goya new director award for a hard-hitting, conflictive father-daughter relationship tale featuring a breakthrough performance by Greta Fernández.

Sales: Latido

TWO

(Rodar y Rodar Cine)

Written by Bigas Luna scribe Cuca Canals and to be directed by producer-director Mar Targarona, pic follows two strangers, a man and a woman who wake up naked and glued to each other.

WISHLIST

(Spal Films, Suroeste Films, A Contracorriente)

Top Spanish stars — María León, Victoria Abril, Silvia Alonso — topline a madcap trip of emotional regeneration in Morocco.

Sales: Latido

THE YEAR OF FURY

(Gona Filmación, Aliwood Mediterraneo, Cimarrón)

Rafa Russo’s second feature, set in 1992 Uruguay as two TV comedy writers battle to maintain their integrity under a dictatorship.

Sales: Filmax

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.