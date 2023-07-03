Spanish factory output contracts in June for the fourth consecutive month - PMI

MADRID (Reuters) - Factory activity in Spain contracted for the fourth consecutive month in June even though the spending of European Union rescue funds had a positive effect on capital goods, a survey showed on Monday.

The HCOB Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing compiled by S&P Global fell to 48.0 from 48.4 in May. Readings below 50 denote contraction.

"In Spain, there are signs of a mild recession for the manufacturing sector, or perhaps just stagnation," S&P Global said in a report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The output decline was steeper for intermediate goods and the weakness is likely to continue for the coming months as new orders overall fell for a third month in a row, the survey's data showed.

The main bright spot is the production of capital goods which is boosted by the spending of EU's COVID-19 rescue funds on infrastructure projects. Orders on that sub-sector has even improved, S&P Global said.

The government is estimating economic growth of 2.1% for 2023, down from 5.5% in 2022, though the country's central bank has raised its forecast to 2.3% earlier this month from a previous 1.6%.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Toby Chopra)