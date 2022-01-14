Spanish FA draws criticism for Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Facing criticism from human rights groups, the president of Spain’s soccer federation defended the return of the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia as Real Madrid prepared to play Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's final.

Amnesty International had asked the four teams that traveled to the mini-tournament to wear armbands to protest the suppression of women’s rights and attacks on the LGBTQ community in the country. No team did so in this week's semifinals, when Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 in extra time and Bilbao rallied past Atlético Madrid 2-1.

Federation president Luis Rubiales insisted that the decision to take the new-look version of the Super Cup to the kingdom was both good for the money it brought to Spanish soccer — reportedly some 30 million euros ($34 million) a year through 2029 — and for what he called the small steps it fostered for Saudi women.

“We were the first ones to sign a contract that made it obligatory, if they wanted us to bring the Super Cup here, to let women into the stadiums, and they are there, and we have helped build a women’s soccer league in Saudi Arabia,” Rubiales told Cadena SER radio on Thursday night.

“On an ethical plane, we are doing a lot here to help the development of women in soccer, which is our commitment. The rest of the political questions are outside the scope of soccer.”

While women were in the King Fahd stadium for the semifinals, the crowd was overwhelmingly male.

Cadena SER radio host Àngels Barceló, whose morning show is followed by nearly three million listeners in Spain, called the federation and the clubs hypocrites.

“No regime would pay millions of dollars for someone to come from aboard to change a regime that has no plans to change itself,” Barceló said. “Spanish soccer tarnishes itself with this competition, as do the teams that participate in it. Afterwards, they will all have more money in the bank, but from now on just don’t let them tell us about values and fair play.”

Amnesty International believes that the progress is very little in exchange for helping the regime link itself to some of the world’s most glamorous clubs. The human rights organization has criticized the systematic abuse of homosexuals and continued discrimination against women.

“The fact (is) that the Spanish soccer federation has decided to collaborate in this ‘whitewashing' of the image of Saudi authorities,” said Esteban Beltrán, president of Amnesty International in Spain.

“If we have seen some advances in these last three years, like the lifting of the ban on women from driving and their chance to play sports, including the founding of a women’s soccer league, unfortunately the well-intended words of president Rubiales in 2019 (that the Super Cup would help modernize Saudi Arabia) are far from becoming a reality.”

When asked his stance on Amnesty’s plea for the teams to wear the protest armbands, Rubiales complained that the rights group went public with their campaign days before sending the federation a written request in an attempt to create an “uproar."

So far, the only player to speak out against taking the games to Saudi Arabia is Bilbao forward Rául García. But he focused his criticism on the inability to play in front of his team’s fans. Bilbao’s win over Atlético drew a much smaller crowd than Wednesday’s “clásico” between Madrid and Barcelona.

The tournament was first played in Saudi Arabia in 2019 just before the pandemic struck. Health and travel restrictions forced the federation to shift it back to Spain last year, with Bilbao beating Madrid and Barcelona to claim the trophy.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is seeking his first title in his second stint in charge of the Spanish league leaders. Ancelotti will be without defender Dani Carvajal, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia on Friday. In-form forward Vinícius Júnior may be doubtful after a muscle issue required his substitution against Barcelona.

Bilbao will again hope to rely on brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams in attack and the playmaking of Iker Muniain.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Messi to miss another PSG game, says COVID recovery slow

    PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss another game for Paris Saint-Germain after acknowledging that his recovery from COVID-19 has been slower than expected. The Argentina forward won't be available for Saturday's game against Brest at Parc des Princes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said Friday. The 34-year-old Messi missed PSG's 1-1 draw at Lyon last Sunday when the French league returned from its winter break. Messi had become infected while home in Argentina. He later tested negative and return

  • EPL betting preview: Manchester City can extend its lead to 13 points

    City has a 10-point lead on Chelsea and hosts the Blues on Saturday morning.

  • Senegal 0-0 Guinea LIVE! AFCON 2022 result, match stream and latest updates today

    Beaten 2019 finalists Senegal are the highest-ranked team at AFCON this year, though struggled to find a way past Zimbabwe in their opening fixture on Monday. The Covid-hit Lions of Teranga needed a last-gasp penalty from Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane to win that cagey contest in Bafoussam. After Cameroon’s decisive win over Ethiopia yesterday, Senegal will look to step up a gear this afternoon as they try and seal a place in the knockouts with a match to spare.

  • In Cuba's poorest neighborhoods, youths could face decades in jail after protests

    Young Cuban protesters from Havana's poorest neighborhoods face decades behind bars at upcoming trials, relatives and rights groups said, amid a crackdown on some of those who took part in last year's unprecedented anti-government demonstrations. The July 11-12 protests saw thousands take to the streets in towns and cities across the island, many denouncing the communist-run government and shortages of food, medicine and electricity at a time when cases of coronavirus were soaring. Human rights watchdogs say more than 1,000 people were arrested following the protests.

  • China's massive COVID-19 lockdowns reportedly trapped a woman at her blind date's house

    China's massive COVID-19 lockdowns reportedly trapped a woman at her blind date's house

  • China woos France with high-level meeting in bid to mend ties with EU

    After Paris faced Beijing's anger over high-level French delegations to Taiwan, China now seems to have turned the page, seeking to mend its relationship with the EU and France, which holds the union's rotating presidency. Chinese Vice President and Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Qishan met via video link with diplomatic counsellor to French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on Thursday.Symbolically, Wang did his part of the meeting from the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, t

  • EXPLAINER: Why didn't China send troops to aid Kazakhstan?

    China gave strong verbal backing to Kazakhstan’s leader for his deadly crackdown to quell violent unrest, but stood aside as Russia sent in special forces troops. Resource-rich Kazakhstan, on China's western border, has economic and strategic importance for Beijing and is an important link in its “Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative to expand its global trade and political influence in rivalry with the U.S. and its allies. China's response to the crisis underscores how it prefers to influence outcomes with verbal assurances and offers of assistance, without committing troops.

  • China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

    China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf expressed firm support for China’s “legitimate positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights.”

  • Ranking 12 QBs who face most pressure in wild-card weekend

    The playoffs are where stars are made, Hall of Fames are earned and, of course, titles are won. So heading into this weekend, what’s the pressure level for each of the dozen who will take the field?

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • AP source: MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Lots of moving parts as Toronto FC prepares to open training camp

    TORONTO — While Toronto FC has Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's signature on a pre-contract that will bring him to MLS in July, there are still plenty of moving parts as the club prepares to hold player medicals this weekend. Of the team's three designated players, only Alejandro Pozuelo is expected to be on hand at the start of training camp, according to coach Bob Bradley. Question marks remain over the future of Jozy Altidore and Yeferson Soteldo, with Toronto needing to thin its designated pla

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Nordiq Canada reveals cross-country skiing team for Beijing Olympics

    Two-time Olympians Dahria Beatty and Cendrine Browne headline a youthful Olympic roster unveiled by Nordiq Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee on Thursday. Beatty, of Whitehorse, and Browne, of Saint-Jérôme, Que., are joined by Laura Leclair (Chelsea, Que.) and Katherine Stewart-Jones (Chelsea, Que.) on the women's team. The men's team is comprised of Antoine Cyr (Gatineau, Que.), Olivier Léveillé (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Graham Ritchie (Parry Sound, Ont.). Both sides will be led by Norwegia