Spanish driver who ate hash cakes claims diplomatic immunity from non-existent state

Sam Jones in Madrid
·2 min read

Man arrested after driving erratically fails to convince officers over ID from ‘Errant Republic of Menda Lerenda’


A Spanish man who had eaten hash cakes before he was pulled over by police for driving erratically has been fined €2,001 (£1,680) after failing to convince officers he had immunity because he was a diplomat for an “individual and mobile” republic.

Earlier this month, Guardia Civil officers in the northern Spanish region of La Rioja ordered the 28-year-old to pull over after noticing that his Volkswagen Golf was zigzagging across the road and that he was on his mobile.

“Once the vehicle had been intercepted, the officers asked the driver for his identity documents, to which he responded by showing a driving licence and ID card from the ‘Errant Republic of Menda Lerenda’,” the force said in a statement.

Although the “republic” bills itself online as “an individual and mobile sovereignty recognised by other states capable of acting with complete independence in strict compliance with international law”, the officers were not impressed by his documents or his claims of diplomatic immunity.

“The driver ignored repeated requests to show credible identification and began to show the officers a lack of respect,” the statement continued. “He claimed to have immunity on the grounds that he was a member of the sovereign diplomatic service of the aforementioned republic.”

Related: Barcelona cannabis clubs face closure in new legal setback

After being subjected to a drug test, the man tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, and told the officers “it was due to the marijuana madeleines he had eaten”. Further checks revealed that the car’s ITV (the Spanish equivalent of the MOT) had expired.

The driver had nine points docked from his licence and was fined €601 for disobeying the police and providing false or inaccurate information, €1,000 for drug-driving, €200 for driving while on the phone, and another €200 for failing to have a valid ITV. His car was also impounded.

It is not the first time people have used Menda Lerenda IDs to try to avoid legal problems. In October 2020, a man wanted for traffic offences was arrested after showing officers in the north-west Galicia region a Menda Lerenda driving licence before attempting to flee.

A few months later, another man in the same region produced a Menda Lerenda ID when stopped during a routine Covid check. He was taken to a police station, where it emerged that he was wanted by the authorities for refusing to send his children to school.

According to its website, the Republic of Errant Menda Lerenda is a micronation, officially proclaimed in 1999, that defines an individual person as an independent republic in themselves and recognises their national territory as the space they occupy at “each moment”.

Certified identification as a sovereign republic can be bought online for €76.25 (£64).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • From race to grace: why these Regina men took up artistic swimming

    Two Regina men are stepping outside their comfort zones to train for a sport that hasn't traditionally included men. Jacob Korpan and Jake Morris are taking on artistic swimming, often referred to as synchronized swimming. Artistic swimming is ballet in the water where powerful swimmers work as a team to perform graceful, synchronized routines. The mixed gender duets category made its world championship debut in 2015, and participants in the co-ed sport will find out in 2025 if it will get a spo

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the hardest defensive assignments

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse reveals that Precious Achiuwa told him he wants the hardest defensive check. Nurse also credits his players for playing through sickness, injury and battling during their five-game road trip. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.