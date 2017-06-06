Spanish court rules doping tests don't violate privacy

MADRID (AP) -- Spain's Supreme Court has ruled against an appeal by runner Marta Dominguez which claimed that blood-doping tests had violated her right to privacy.

The 41-year-old Dominguez was stripped of her 2009 world steeplechase title and banned for three years in 2015 for blood doping when the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of the World Anti-Doping Agency and the IAAF.

The Supreme Court says it ruled against Dominguez's claim that the IAAF had violated her right to privacy and the protection of her personal information by testing her for doping from 2009-13.

The court's ruling stated ''those who practice elite-level sports, participating in competitions organized by official athletics federations, cannot be exempt from undergoing doping controls.''

The decision upheld two previous rulings by lower courts in Spain.