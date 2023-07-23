Spanish conservatives could form coalition with hard-Right Vox party

Alberto Núñez Feijóo is favourite to be first to ask to form a coalition government according to post-election polls - Paul Hanna/Bloomberg

Spain’s conservatives were expected to win the country’s general election and could form a government with the hard-Right Vox party.

It would be the first time a hard-Right party has been in power in Spain since the death of Francisco Franco and the return of democracy five decades ago.

Two polls published after voting ended on Sunday predicted the centre-Right Partido Popular (PP) would be the biggest party in a blow to Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s prime minister and leader of the centre-Left PSOE.

In the last general elections in 2019, the PSOE won the vote with 120 seats to the PP’s 89 but Spain has shifted to the Right.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the PP, is expected to win 150 seats in the 350-seat parliament, leaving him short of the 176 needed for him to govern alone with a majority, according to a poll by GAD3 for the Mediaset television company.

That leaves the door open for the hard-Right Vox, which rejects abortion and transgender rights, attacks PSOE policies on domestic violence and denies climate change, to join the PP in a new Right-wing coalition if an agreement can be struck between the two parties.

The GAD3 poll predicted that the hard-Right Vox would take 31 seats, which would give the parties a slender majority of 181 seats.

“We Spaniards have been asked who we want to be our next prime minister and the clear majority answer is Alberto Núñez Feijóo,” said the PP chief spokesman Cuca Gamarra.

There is “belief in the party that this will be a great day as the PP is going to regain first position in a general election”, she added.

A second tracker poll by Sigma Dos for the RTVE state broadcaster also predicted a victory for the PP with between 145 and 150 seats, and 24 to 27 for Vox. Depending on the final results, it could mean the two parties may fall just short of the 176 seats required for a majority.

Mr Sanchez had used the threat of a PP-Vox alliance, which he said would be a “step backwards for Spain” to try to mobilise Leftist and moderate voters in a deeply polarised and personal campaign.

A source from his government said it was notable that Vox seemed on course to lose half of its seats in the election, meaning the PP could find itself frustratingly short of being able to command a majority and making it difficult for either the Left or Right to govern.

Facing the end

The polls have left Mr Sanchez facing the end of the PSOE-led minority coalition government he formed in 2018 with a group of Leftist parties, which is supported by Basque and Catalan separatists.

The Sigma Dos poll predicted the PSOE would get 113-118 seats, while the GAD3 survey said it would get only 112 seats, making it Spain’s second largest party but far from a majority.

Sumar, an alliance of Leftist parties led by Yolanda Díaz, a labour minister in the current government, was predicted to get between 28-31 seats by Sigma Dos and 27 by GAD3, neither of which is enough to get a majority with the PSOE.

The Sigma Dos poll did suggest Mr Sanchez could cobble together a majority with the Sumar alliance, and others, including the Basque and Catalan separatists.

However, if the final count, due to be finished later on Sunday night, bears the two surveys out, the PP as the election winners would be in pole position to form a coalition government first.

The PP and Vox have already agreed to form coalitions in two other regions and 140 cities and towns since local elections in May that went so badly for Mr Sánchez’s PSOE called the snap vote.

That defeat is seen by some as punishment for progressive policies including on LGBT and women’s rights, which his supporters fear will be rolled back by a PP-Vox coalition.

Spanish prime minister and leader of PSOE Pedro Sanchez - JAVIER SORIANO/AFP

Before the polls were published, Hugo Romero Martinez, 19, and Ruben Nieces Moreno, 20, two students from Barcelona by Madrid’s Royal Palace said they were worried that Vox would make the PP more extreme if they formed a coalition.

“They don’t defend the values that I have. For me it will be a step backward. A step backwards to the medieval era,” said Mr Martinez.

“I am also against that coalition. I believe Sanchez’s time in government has not been so bad, especially how he handled the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine,” said Mr Moreno.

Vox, which is fiercely anti-migrant, emerged from a split in the PP in 2013. Its leader Santiago Abascal has described the Sanchez government as Spain’s worst in its history, which includes the Franco dictatorship.

Lionising bullfighting

The nationalist is known for wearing designer shirts lionising bullfighting and handing out Vox fans to his supporters.

Experts say the final result is expected to be decided by fewer than a million votes and fewer than 10 seats. A hung parliament is a possibility and the election will have to be repeated in a few months if no party can cobble together a working majority.

Around one in five voters were undecided before the rare July election in Spain. Many Spaniards are on holiday and 2.5m postal votes have been cast in what is a record for the country. The postal service has a 14,000-strong team to handle election day.

It is unknown what impact the scorching late July heat will have on turnout, with polling stations arming themselves with thousands of fans and litres of water to cool down voters in temperatures expected to average above 96F (35C) and rise up to 10 degrees above normal in some parts of Spain.

Turnout was down by close to four percentage points from 2019’s vote, with 53 per cent of voters having cast their ballots at 6pm, two hours before polling stations closed. However, this could be compensated for by the record number of postal ballots cast.

The GAD3 survey was based on 10,000 voter intentions collated over the course of the election campaign through Saturday. The Sigma Dos pollster surveyed 17,000 people.

