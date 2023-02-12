Spanish city fear they were duped by UK-based company

Salamanca

The Spanish city of Salamanca has broken off a partnership with a UK-based company that it said promised to turn it into a mini-Dubai on suspicion it has fallen victim to a scam.

Carlos Garcia Carbayo, the Mayor of Salamanca, announced last week that he had torn up an agreement with Peace City World to bring in €15 billion (£13.2 billion) of investment.

He said that he had signed a memorandum of understanding with the firm at an event held in the House of Lords last year, after Peace City World promised to deliver a smart-city complete with a technology park and sky lift capable of taking tourists to and from Salamanca’s medieval centre.

Peace City World organised a conference in the western Spanish city last month but local officials were left wondering about whether the purported investors wearing Arab robes were legitimate.

Mr Garcia Carbayo said the event was marked by “fanciful projects [and] people with strange clothes, looking like sheikhs”.

“The talk was of big investors who we do not know, so we are going to stop all this nonsense and take care of ourselves”, he said in an interview with the Onda Cero radio station.

Consultant lied on his CV

Mr Garcia Carbayo said he first became suspicious when he was informed that the city hall consultant who suggested the partnership with Peace City World had reportedly lied on his CV about attending Salamanca’s prestigious university.

The consultant, Jose Maria Fuentes, has since been fired from the post that carried a €57,000 (£50,429) annual salary. Jose Maria Fuentes was unavailable for comment.

Most of the speakers at the Salamanca event spoke in general terms about cities of the future, including John Desmond Anderson, a member of the House of Lords, and Viscount Waverley, who said he had no connection with Peace City World.

“I was asked to speak about smart cities as a concept and I sent a recording. I know a proposal has been put forward to the city authorities for a smart city, and that’s all I know,” Lord Waverley told The Telegraph.

‘It’s a smokescreen’

Peace City World was incorporated in London in 2019 and – according to Companies House – has remained as a dormant company ever since with no discernible activity.

John Mavrak, the chairman of Peace City World, said at the congress in Salamanca that he was talking to governments in a dozen countries around the world about building smart cities that would promote global peace, claiming that his company wanted to help Ukraine rebuild its “destroyed cities”.

But several of the proposed partners of the Salamanca project, including the infrastructure giant FCC, said they had no knowledge of the scheme when contacted by local media.

“It’s a smokescreen. Who are the investors, businessmen and sheikhs?” said Erica Polo, a Salamanca council member from the Socialist Party.

“A serious city council cannot just allow a consultant to come up with the first idea in his head because the city’s name is at stake. When we ask about specific projects and names, they don’t answer,” she told the Publico newspaper.

Less than €36,000 spent on project

Virginia Carrera, a city councillor from the United Left party, said money had been wasted on a project that had never existed beyond a memorandum of understanding that “merely reflects future intentions and does not state anything specific”.

Fernando Castano, Salamanca’s tourism chief, said that less than €36,000 (£31,844) had been spent on the project.

The House of Lords confirmed to The Telegraph that Peace City World had held an event in the Attlee Room in June 2022.

The Telegraph invited Peace City World to comment on the story but received no reply.

“All organisations holding events in the Lords are screened to ensure that they are fit and proper to hold events in Parliament and that the event will not harm the reputation of the House,” a House of Lords spokesman said.