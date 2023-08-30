Spanish cheese breaks world record in $32,000 auction

A wheel of Cabrales cheese broke a world record when it was auctioned for more than $32,000 in Spain. Photo by PDPhotos/Pixabay.com

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A 4.8-pound wheel of Spanish cheese broke a world record when it was auctioned for more than $32,000.

The Cabrales blue cheese, manufactured by Guillermo Pendás at his family's Los Puertos factory and aged in the mountain caves of Asturias, sold for $32,408.10 after taking top honors at the 51st annual Cabrales Cheese Competition in Las Arenas.

The buyer was restaurant owner Iván Suárez.

Suárez previously set the Guinness World Record for most expensive cheese sold at auction when he bought a wheel of Cabrales for $22,129 in 2019.