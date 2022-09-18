Spanish charity rescues 372 in central Mediterranean; 1 dead

  • Migrants rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms in the Mediterranean sea huddle in a boat early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Around 200 migrants from Syria and Africa countries were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • A migrant is rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Open Arms during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean sea early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Around 200 migrants from Syria and Africa countries were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguards rescue a migrant baby during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean sea early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Around 200 migrants from Syria and Africa countries were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Migrants sits by the life jackets on the deck after they were rescued from Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguard at the Mediterranean sea, early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Around 200 migrants from Syria and Africa countries were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Migrants in the sea wait to be rescued from Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguard during a rescue operation at the Mediterranean sea, early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Around 200 migrants from Syria and Africa countries were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Migrants on a boat wait to be rescued from Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguard during a rescue operation at the Mediterranean sea, early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Around 200 migrants from Syria and Africa countries were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Migrants wait to be rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguard during a rescue operation at the Mediterranean sea, early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Around 200 migrants from Syria and Africa countries were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • A migrant is rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Open Arms during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean sea early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Around 200 migrants from Syria and Africa countries were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Migrants rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Open Arms during a rescue operation in international waters zone at the Mediterranean sea early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Around 200 migrants from Syria and Africa countries were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Migrants sit on the deck after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguards during a rescue operation in the international waters zone near Tunisia, Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fifty-nine migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea, 10 of them minors, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • A Syrian woman hugs her child after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguards during an operation in the international waters zone near Tunisia, Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fifty-nine migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea, 10 of them minors, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Migrants sit on the deck after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguards during a rescue operation in the international waters zone near Tunisia, Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fifty-nine migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea, 10 of them minors, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Migrants stand on a petroleum platform in the sea as they wait to be rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguards during a rescue operation in the international waters zone near Tunisia, Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fifty-nine migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea, 10 of them minors, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Migrants rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguards during an operation in the international waters zone near Tunisia, Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fifty-nine migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea, 10 of them minors, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
  • Migrants stand on a petroleum platform in the sea as they wait to be rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguards during a rescue operation in the international waters zone near Tunisia, Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fifty-nine migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea, 10 of them minors, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
ABOARD THE OPEN ARMS UNO (AP) — The Spanish charity Open Arms has rescued 372 people seeking to cross the central Mediterranean to Europe in unseaworthy smugglers' boats and recovered the corpse of a man who had been shot by smugglers, officials said Sunday.

The rescue ship Open Arms Uno remained at sea and is seeking a safe port for the rescued people, including some who need medical attention and many who are suffering from dehydration, said Laura Lanuza, an Open Arms spokeswoman. She said they have made at least two requests for a safe port in Malta.

In all, the ship performed three rescues in 24 hours. In the largest rescue, the Open Arms picked up 294 people, mostly Egyptians, from an overcrowded barge in waters south of Malta in an nighttime operation that spanned nearly five hours before dawn Sunday. Those rescued said they had been at sea for four days.

The packed boat had been spotted by volunteer pilots combing the Mediterranean for people in distress, and a photo showed its decks packed with people waving for help.

Before that, the Open Arms rescued 59 migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea, among them 10 minors, from an oil platform they had reached in Tunisian waters. Still in the flimsy smugglers' boat was the wrapped body of a migrant who had been shot on shore by smugglers, Lanuza said.

“The smugglers forced the people to take the corpse with them. They spent a day or so at sea, and kept the corpse until they were saved,’’ Lanuza said.

On Saturday morning, the Open Arms rescued 19 people from a rubber dinghy off Libya. They included 16 people from Syria.

An Associated Press photographer on board the Open Arms said during each rescue, desperate people flung themselves into the water, complicating the operation.

____

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

