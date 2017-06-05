Spanberger's home run lifts Arkansas over Oral Roberts, 4-3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Chad Spanberger hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the seventh inning to help Arkansas rally from three runs down and stay alive in the NCAA Tournament with a 4-3 win over Oral Roberts on Sunday night.

Spanberger's home run was his 20th of the season for the top-seeded Razorbacks (44-18), and it was his sixth in the last two weeks - following five in five games at last week's Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Arkansas will next face second-seeded Missouri State later on Sunday night, needing to defeat the Bears twice to advance to next week's super regionals.

The Golden Eagles (43-16) took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, aided by back-to-back home runs from Noah Cummings and Brent Williams.

The Razorbacks rallied with three runs in the fifth, and Josh Alberius (3-4) earned the win in relief.

Trevor McCutchin (1-1) took the loss for Oral Roberts.