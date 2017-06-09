Spalletti looking to bring back glory days to Inter Milan

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013 file photo coach Luciano Spalletti shouts instructions from the touch line during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Porto and Zenit Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013, at the Dragao stadium in Porto. Former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti said to reporters at Milans Malpensa airport Tuesday, June 6, 2017 he has reached a deal to become the new manager of Inter Milan. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte, file )

MILAN (AP) -- New coach Luciano Spalletti is on a mission to return Inter Milan to the elite of European football.

Inter announced Friday that Spalletti has signed a two-year contract to coach the three-time European champions.

Spalletti, who had revealed his move to Inter on Tuesday, says, ''We've got to bring the results back in line with the history of our club.''

Inter has not won a trophy since taking the Club World Cup title in 2011, a year after achieving a treble highlighted by the Champions League title under then-coach Jose Mourinho.

Spalletti becomes Inter's fifth coach in less than a year. He spent the last season and a half at Roma.

The announcement comes after Spalletti flew to China to meet directors of the Suning retail group, which purchased a majority stake in Inter a year ago.