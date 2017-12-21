Spalding's jumper lifts Louisville past Albany 70-68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Ray Spalding's Louisville teammates call him the human deflector because he gets his hands on everything. Because of that, he had a hand in the Cardinals' comeback Wednesday night.

The Louisville native's jumper with 1:40 left lifted the Cardinals to a 70-68 victory over a resilient Albany squad Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (9-2) overcame a long drought - they went 8:43 in the second half without a field goal - to reclaim the lead in the final minutes and finished off the Gotham Classic perfect in four games. Wednesday's game was the toughest of the bunch.

The Great Danes (11-3) trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, but they used a 15-1 second half run to storm back. Travis Charles knocked down a pair of free throws with 5:21 left to give Albany a 61-60 lead, its first since the game's opening minute.

However, Spalding, who finished with just seven points in 16 minutes, and Ryan McMahon led the Louisville comeback.

Spalding, a junior, scored four straight points in a 37-second span to give the Cards a 66-65 lead with 100 seconds left. Between those buckets, the 6-foot-10 forward came up with a key steal that led to his game-winning shot.

''He's so long,'' McMahon said. ''Not only does he have quick feet, he has quick hands. That's just an incredible play by him to give us an extra possession and allowed us to get the lead.''

McMahon followed that with a 3-pointer to make it a four-point game with 1:02 left. The sophomore guard came off the bench to tie his career high with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He made 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.

The Great Danes had a chance to win at the buzzer, but Devonte Campbell's 3-pointer bounced off the rim. When that shot missed, so too did Albany's only chance for a win against a Power Five conference foe this season.