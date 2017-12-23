Spalding's double-double leads Louisville past Grand Canyon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Even after Ray Spalding hit the game-winning shot in Louisville's last game, he knew he could do better. On Saturday, he showed just what that could mean.

The junior Louisville native notched career highs with 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Cardinals to a 74-56 victory over Grand Canyon.

The Cardinals (10-2) used a 21-3 run over an eight-minute stretch in the second half to turn what was a 38-37 lead into a 19-point advantage with 8:28 remaining. Spalding, whose previous bests were 19 points and 14 rebounds, scored six of the first nine points to start the run.

Spalding was limited by foul trouble in the Cardinals 70-68 victory over Albany Wednesday. That limited him to just 16 minutes, which matched a season low. He said it also motivated him for the Antelopes.

''The way I adjusted today was really well,'' he said. ''I handled myself better than (Albany) with the stupid fouls.''

Louisville interim coach David Padgett said Spalding's aggressiveness inside on both ends of the court spurred the 6-10 forward's big game. Spalding made 8 of 13 shots, pulled down 10 rebounds on the defensive end and added three blocks and two steals.

''He basically took it upon himself to cure our woes at least for this game,'' Padgett said, referring to the defensive rebounds.

The Antelopes (9-4) never drew closer than 11 after Louisville's big run.

That run wasn't the first time the Cardinals defense held the Antelopes at bay.

Louisville fell behind by as much as 11-3 early, but they used a 13-4 run to get back into the game midway through the first half. The Cardinals then held the Antelopes to just three baskets in the final 7:32 to take a 31-25 lead into halftime.

The Antelopes, who committed 19 turnovers, were led by Oscar Frayer's 14 points.