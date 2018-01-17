Spalding scores 23, Louisville beats Notre Dame 82-78 in 2OT

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Louisville's homegrown upper classmen proved too grown for Notre Dame in a double overtime tug-of-war Tuesday night.

Junior Ray Spalding scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while senior and fellow Louisville native Quentin Snider matched a career high with 22 points as the Cardinals pulled out an 82-78 win over the Irish to move into sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

''In the second half, our experience really helped us, our experienced guys,'' Cardinal coach David Padgett said. ''I thought (freshman) Jordan Nwora got us back in the game in the first half, but our experienced guys played like they've been through these battles before when the game got down to the end.''

Louisville (14-4, 4-1) spoiled the return of Matt Farrell for the Irish (13-6, 3-3) in front of a sellout crowd.

Snider's two free throws with 6.5 seconds left gave Louisville its 82-78 advantage as the Cardinals finished 15 of 17 at the line.

''Snider and Spalding, they were men,'' Irish coach Mike Brey said after his team suffered its third straight loss.

Anas Mahmoud's baby hook to start the second OT produced a 73-71 lead the visitors never relinquished in a game that yielded 11 lead changes and 10 ties before that.

Farrell, who missed the previous three games with an ankle sprain, scored 23 points and dealt eight assists, but appeared to wear down as the minutes wore on. He went just 2 of 14 from the field (both 3-pointers) after halftime.

''(Louisville's) size really bothered him, and in all honesty, fatigue got to him,'' Brey said. ''It's not like we can take him out and rest him. I was asking him at every timeout, but he was really tired. He hadn't played heavy minutes in a while.''