Spain's Santander reaffirms financial targets for 2023 despite banking turmoil

Jesús Aguado
·1 min read
Illustration shows Santander Bank logo

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Santander on Friday said it was on track to meet its 2023 profitability targets despite the recent turmoil in the banking sector.

The bank's 2023 targets include a double-digit growth in revenues, a return on tangible equity higher than 15%, a cost to income ratio of 44%-45%, and a cost of risk, the cost of managing credit risks and potential losses, below 1.2%.

"The first months of the year are on a positive trend, with more than 1 million new customers, lending and deposits expected to grow in the first quarter by 4% and 6% respectively year-on-year in constant euros, and revenues growing at double-digit," Chairman Ana Botin said before she will formally reiterate the bank'goals later at its shareholders meeting.

The statement from the euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value comes after recent uncertainty triggered by market tensions following the collapse this month of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and UBS Group's state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse.

Since the beginning of the market turmoil on March 9, shares in Santander have fallen 8.4%.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

