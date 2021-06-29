Spain's government approves first draft of gender self-identification bill

·1 min read
Transgender activists protest in favour of transgender rights at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government approved on Tuesday a first draft of a contentious bill that would allow anyone over 14 years old to legally change gender without a medical diagnosis or hormone therapy, a government source said.

The draft bill, which will now go to a public hearing before a second reading in the cabinet and ultimately a vote in the lower house, removes the current requirement for two years of hormone therapy and a psychological assessment for people to switch their gender in official records.

Activists and families of transgender children say the law does not go far enough, while some feminist associations oppose it, saying it would undermine women.

(Reporting by Belén Carreño and Inti Landauro, editing by Robin Emmott)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories