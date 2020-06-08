Spain's former king Juan Carlos to face investigation over $100m Saudi 'gift'

Spain's former monarch King Juan Carlos waves at the Academia Diplomatica de Chile, in Santiago, in 2018 - Esteban Felix /AP

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos is to be investigated for the first time by a Spanish court over his role in alleged kickbacks related to a high-speed train deal in Saudi Arabia after a Daily Telegraph investigation revealed that he had placed a $100 million “gift” from a Saudi ruler in an offshore foundation.

The supreme court prosecutor’s office said it could not investigate any acts committed by Juan Carlos before his abdication in 2014, but would seek to “establish or rule out the criminal relevance of events occurring after June 2014, at which time King Emeritus was no longer protected by inviolability according to […] the Constitution”.

Allegations of impropriety related to a €6.7 billion contract for a Spanish consortium to build a high-speed railway from Medina to Mecca were previously examined by a lower court in Spain, which ruled out investigating the former king as it argued that any possible involvement had been prior to his abdication.

In March, after The Telegraph had revealed that Juan Carlos and his son, King Felipe, were both named as the beneficiaries of a Panama-based fund started in 2008 with the $100 million “donation” from late Saudi King Abdullah, Spain’s Royal Household released an unprecedented statement in which Felipe VI said he renounced any financial inheritance from his father.

In the same statement, Juan Carlos said he had chosen a lawyer to “exercise his right to a defence”.

According to a law passed after Juan Carlos’s abdication, the former king can only be tried in Spain’s supreme court.

The investigation centres on the Panama-based Lucum Foundation and the possibility that the $100 million given to Juan Carlos may have had some relation with the train project, even though the consortium led by 12 Spanish companies and two Saudi firms did not win the deal until late 2011.

According to court papers seen by The Telegraph, Juan Carlos was “very surprised” at the quantity of the “gift”, so wrote the former king’s financial adviser, who managed Lucum’s account at Swiss bank Mirabaud.

“He was expecting something in the order of a fifth of that amount,” the adviser wrote in a document now in the possession of Swiss prosecutors investigating alleged money laundering by Juan Carlos and associates.

Spanish court papers seen by The Telegraph also reveal that other individuals may have charged kickbacks on the project, apparently angering Juan Carlos, who enjoyed excellent relations with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and several other Arab states.

According to evidence detailed in a rogatory letter sent by Spanish prosecutors to Swiss prosecutor Yves Bertossa, the Spanish consortium signed contracts to pay more than €200 million in commissions to a Saudi business partner and Shahpari Zanganeh, the widow of Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishaal, the CEO of Al Shoula group, part of the winning consortium, was to be paid €120m for his “consulting services”, according to a contract signed in 2010.

In a secretly taped 2015 conversation, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, Juan Carlos’s former lover, describes the former Spanish king’s fury that he was not paid a commission after the Al Shoula consortium won the contract.

“The king said: ‘What the f**k, my commission, I made the train deal. I spoke to my friend - my brother in Saudi,” Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein quotes Juan Carlos as saying

Lucum’s account at Mirabaud was closed at the bank’s request in 2012, and the €65 million balance was donated to Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein by Juan Carlos.

Prosecutors will examine whether Juan Carlos has committed tax offences and possible money laundering related to these funds after 2014.

King Juan Carlos's lawyer and Spain's royal household both declined to comment.