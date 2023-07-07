Spain's far-right party Vox would law allowing abortion

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's far-right party Vox proposed abolishing the current laws allowing abortion and euthanasia, according to its election manifesto published on Friday.

"We defend the right to life from conception to natural death," said the 169-page document, which was launched as the campaign began for Spain's snap election on July 23.

In December, Spain's parliament passed a sexual and reproductive health law that allows girls aged 16 and 17 to undergo abortions without parental consent.

Vox said it would repeal the so-called Trans Law, passed by Spain's left-wing coalition government in December, which allows transgender people aged 14 and over to change their legal gender without the need for psychological or other medical evaluation.

The law also says teenagers aged 14-16 would still need approval from parents or guardians.

Vox also said it would increase parental control of any sex education in schools to give them the power to veto what their children are taught if they do not think it is inappropriate.

Income tax would be simplified if Vox came to power, with a lower rate of 15% for those earning 70,000 euros ($76,769.00) per year and 25% for those earning more.

The hard-right party pledged a naval blockade to prevent illegal migrants crossing the sea from Africa in boats to land on Spanish shores.

Vox, which is the third largest party in the Spanish parliament with 52 lawmakers, is a possible coalition ally of the conservative People's Party (PP), which has led polls so far ahead of the ruling Socialist Party.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

