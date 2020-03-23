Spain's deputy PM Carmen Calvo hospitalized with respiratory infection

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo was hospitalized on Sunday with respiratory infection and is awaiting coronavirus test results, the government said in a statement on Monday.

"The deputy Prime Minister went to a hospital yesterday afternoon and after medical tests were carried out doctors decided she had to remain there to receive treatment for a respiratory infection," the statement said.

Calvo, born in 1957, was tested for coronavirus and the results will be released as soon as they are known, the statement added.





