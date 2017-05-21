Spain's Alvaro Quiros wins playoff in Sicily

Spain's Alvaro Quiros tees off on the eight watched by Sweden's Rikard Karlberg, left, during the last round of the Nordea Masters golf tournament at the Bro Hof golf club, Stockholm, Sunday June 5, 2016. (Fredrik Persson/TT via AP) SWEDEN OUT

VERDURA, Sicily (AP) -- Alvaro Quiros of Spain beat Zander Lombard of South Africa on the second hole of a playoff to win the Rocco Forte Open on Sunday and claim his first title in more than six years.

Quiros had a seven-stroke lead at one point but four bogeys and a double bogey let Lombard force extra holes with both finishing at 14-under- one stroke ahead of third-placed finisher Li Haotong of China.

After both Quiros and Lombard parred the first playoff hole, Quiros also made par on the next hole while Lombard missed a three-footer to end his hopes of a first victory.

''Obviously it shouldn't have been like that with a playoff, but in the end it's a victory and that's the most important thing,'' Quiros said after his seventh career win. ''It's been a little bit of a mess today - the game wasn't that bad. Just the last few holes I started to struggle with the wind left to right, and Zander was playing nicely.

''I didn't have an idea how many shots I was leading by, what I knew on 18 is I have to make a putt to halve with Zander,'' added Quiros, who regained his European Tour card with the win.