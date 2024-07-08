Spain XI vs France: Confirmed Euro 2024 team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for semi-final

Spain are without three of their first-choice players for the Euro 2024 semi-final against France.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri’s tournament is over after he picked up a knee injury in a challenge from Toni Kroos early in their quarter-final win over Germany.

Fortunately for Luis de la Fuente, this solves one of the selection headaches he has been contending with at the Euros as Dani Olmo is a ready-made replacement in central midfield. Playing in a deeper role than he typically does for club RB Leipzig, he has registered two goals and two assists in the last three games.

Quarter-final matchwinner Mikel Merino is expected to remain on the bench.

Spain are also without Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand after they both picked up their second bookings of the tournament last time out. Carvajal was also sent off and it is unclear if he will also be banned for the final, should his team qualify.

Jesus Navas is the back-up right-back to Carvajal and, at 38, will become the oldest player to win the Euros if Spain go all the way.

Nacho Fernandez, who recently left Real Madrid to join Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah, is another veteran who will step into the centre of defence in the place of Le Normand.

Otherwise, De la Fuente will stick with the same 4-3-3 formation which has made La Roja the only team to win all five of their matches in Germany while also scoring the most goals.

Alvaro Morata will be flanked by impressive young wingers Nico Williams, 21, and Lamine Yamal, 16. Morata is available after erroneous claims he picked up a second booking on Friday night.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri’s ridiculous record this season has seen him lose just one game in 90 minutes, the FA Cup final, and he is unbeaten in his last 14 Spain appearances - 13 of which were wins.

Predicted Spain XI: Simon; Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo; Lamal, Morata, Williams

Time and date: 8pm BST, Tuesday July 9, 2024

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

TV channel: BBC One