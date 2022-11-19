Spain World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Reuters/Pablo Garcia

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga and Manchester United's David de Gea have been left out of the Spain squad for the World Cup, with Brighton's Robert Sanchez and Brentford's David Raya chosen at their expense.

Kepa, who has 11 caps, hasn't played for his country for more than two years. De Gea has 45 caps and was a squad regular up until the end of 2021, but had been expected to be omitted after failing to make the 55-player provisional squad.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Leeds United defender Diego Llorente failed to make the cut. PSG defender Sergio Ramos has also been left out, as has former Liverpool attacker Iago Aspas.

Manchester City duo Aymeric Laporte and Rodri both make the squad, with 2010 winner Sergio Busquets one of seven Barcelona players selected. These include former Manchester City duo Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres, Golden Boy winner Gavi and Euro 2020 Young Player of the Tournament Pedri.

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams has been picked, with his brother Inaki in the Ghana squad.

Spain World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati

Who are their key players?

Pau Torres is a commanding centre-back constantly linked with moves away from Villarreal, where he made 33 league appearances last season. He has earned 21 caps for Spain at the age of 25 and he will be a solid presence at the back for Luis Enrique’s side.

Pedri is one of the players at the forefront of the new generation of young Spanish talent. Still only 19, the creative midfielder was a key figure for Barcelona during the 2020-21 season and it was only injuries and fitness issues that prevented him making as many appearances the year after. A roaming playmaker with outstanding technical ability, this will be Pedri’s first World Cup and a chance to impress on the biggest stage of all.

Story continues

Similarly to Pedri, Gavi is another teenager who has been handed an extended run in the Barcelona first team as well as the Spain senior squad. With 10 caps before his 18th birthday in August, the midfielder's technical abilities have earned him comparisons with Xavi, his current manager at Camp Nou. The World Cup in Qatar could be the first of many for a player of such high potential.

What are Spain's chances of winning the World Cup?

Spain have underperformed at the past two World Cups. After a spell of dominance on the international stage – winning two Euro tournaments and a World Cup between 2008 and 2012 – they were surprisingly knocked out in the group stage in 2014 and in the Round of 16 against hosts Russia in 2018.

But under the guidance of Luis Enrique, they are currently undergoing a transitional period with a host of young players being bedded into the side over the last two years.

They impressed in qualifying, losing only one of their eight matches as they finished top of their group, and will be hoping to progress considerably further in Qatar.

What are Spain's fixtures?

Spain are in Group E alongside Germany, Costa Rica and Japan.

What is Spain’s World Cup record?

Spain’s 2010 success in South Africa is their only World Cup title so far. A star-studded line-up containing Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Xavi, Iniesta, David Villa and Fernando Torres came out on top against Netherlands in the final, thanks to Andreas Iniesta's extra-time winner.

They have qualified for every World Cup since 1978 but have failed to make it past the quarter-final stage in any other tournament. Spain are in a somewhat difficult group for Qatar, with Germany, 2018 excepted, typically rising to the occasion plus the gritty Costa Rica and slick Japan.

It may be a tournament too soon for them to fulfil their potential but Luis Enrique is building something special.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales

What are the latest odds?

Back Spain in their World Cup matches with these betting offers and free bets

Spain are currently a best price of 17/2 to win the World Cup.

Other leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

Argentina 11/2

France 6/1

England 8/1

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 16