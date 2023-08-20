Spain wins its first Women's World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in the final

  • Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
    1/13

    WWCup Spain England Soccer

    Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spain's Mariona Caldentey, left, celebrates after teammate Olga Carmona scored the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    2/13

    WWCup Spain England Soccer

    Spain's Mariona Caldentey, left, celebrates after teammate Olga Carmona scored the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    3/13

    WWCup Spain England Soccer

    Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    4/13

    APTOPIX WWCup Spain England Soccer

    Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    5/13

    APTOPIX WWCup Spain England Soccer

    Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spain's Olga Carmona, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)
    6/13

    APTOPIX WWCup Spain England Soccer

    Spain's Olga Carmona, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Spain's goalkeeper Cata Coll, left, blocks a shot from England during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    7/13

    WWCup Spain England Soccer

    Spain's goalkeeper Cata Coll, left, blocks a shot from England during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A shot from England's Lauren Hemp, right, hits the crossbar during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    8/13

    APTOPIX WWCup Spain England Soccer

    A shot from England's Lauren Hemp, right, hits the crossbar during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Referee Tori Penso shows a yellow card to England's Lauren Hemp during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    9/13

    WWCup Spain England Soccer

    Referee Tori Penso shows a yellow card to England's Lauren Hemp during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • England's Alex Greenwood, centre left, leaves the pitch injured during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    10/13

    WWCup Spain England Soccer

    England's Alex Greenwood, centre left, leaves the pitch injured during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • England's goalkeeper Mary Earps blocks a penalty shot from Spain's Jennifer Hermoso during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    11/13

    APTOPIX WWCup Spain England Soccer

    England's goalkeeper Mary Earps blocks a penalty shot from Spain's Jennifer Hermoso during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spain's Jennifer Hermoso misses to score a penalty during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    12/13

    WWCup Spain England Soccer

    Spain's Jennifer Hermoso misses to score a penalty during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Spain's Salma Paralluelo tris to score a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)
    13/13

    WWCup Spain England Soccer

    Spain's Salma Paralluelo tris to score a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain's Mariona Caldentey, left, celebrates after teammate Olga Carmona scored the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Spain's Olga Carmona, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)
Spain's goalkeeper Cata Coll, left, blocks a shot from England during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
A shot from England's Lauren Hemp, right, hits the crossbar during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Referee Tori Penso shows a yellow card to England's Lauren Hemp during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
England's Alex Greenwood, centre left, leaves the pitch injured during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
England's goalkeeper Mary Earps blocks a penalty shot from Spain's Jennifer Hermoso during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso misses to score a penalty during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Spain's Salma Paralluelo tris to score a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)
Associated Press
·1 min read

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in Sunday’s final.

Both teams were playing in the final for the first time. The win gave the Spanish women their first major international trophy and avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year.

The Lionesses went into the final unbeaten and aiming to bring a World Cup back to England for the first time since 1966.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a stunning save to Jenni Hermoso's penalty kick in the 70th after Keira Walsh was penalized for a hand ball on a VAR review.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup