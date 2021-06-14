Spain vs Sweden prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out tonight?

Spain players in training (AFP via Getty Images)

Spain and Sweden go head-to-head in Seville this evening as the two sides begin their Euro 2020 campaigns.

Spain are expected to qualify top of Group E despite a tricky lead-up to the competition, and Sweden will be keen to capitalise on their opponents’ pre-tournament issues to boost their chances of reaching the last 16.

The struggles of Luis Enrique’s squad are well-known, with captain Sergio Busquets testing positive for coronavirus and backlash in Spain following the coach’s decision not to bring along any Real Madrid players this summer.

La Roja have called up 17 players to train in a ‘parallel bubble’ – but Sweden have had issues, too, as both Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanburg tested positive for Covid themselves.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm BST at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7.30pm BST. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Leeds defender Diego Llorente tested negative for coronavirus when conducting a follow-up test but is unlikely to play after testing positive earlier in the week.

Sweden are yet to replace either Kulusevski or Svanberg, but both will be absent in Seville. Alexander Isak, linked with a move to Arsenal, could lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Torres, Laporte, Alba, Rodri, Koke, Thiago, Torres, Olmo, Morata

Sweden: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson, Claesson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg, Berg, Isak

Odds

Spain: 4/9

Draw: 16/5

Sweden: 13/2

Prediction

Spain are no longer the force of old and they have suffered an awful run up to the tournament as coronavirus has thrown their camp into disarray. Sweden are intriguing, and I think they force a draw in Seville. 1-1.

Read More

Netherlands edge Ukraine in frantic Group C opener at Euro 2020

Paulo Sousa feels ‘double responsibility’ in leading Poland at Euro 2020

Talking points as Scotland end their 23-year absence from the big stage