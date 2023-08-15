Spain vs Sweden LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Spain vs Sweden LIVE!

The first semi-final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup takes place today with an early start for fans in the UK, and indeed all of Europe as Spain take on Sweden in New Zealand. The iconic Eden Park in Auckland hosts a fascinating showdown between two would-be first-time winners.

Sweden have not reached the final since 2003, with semi-final exits in two of the last three World Cup campaigns. Peter Gerhardsson’s side got off to a ropy start against South Africa but have since been imperious, seeing off holders the USA before beating a much-fancied Japan side.

Spain, featuring reigning two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, have put an off-pitch saga behind them to average three goals a game Down Under - despite being thumped by Japan in the groups. The winner, of course, will face the victor of tomorrow’s clash between England and Australia. Follow Spain vs Sweden LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog below!

Spain vs Sweden updates

How to watch: BBC One

Spain team news: Putellas starts

Sweden team news: Unchanged XI

Evening Standard score prediction

Spain 0 - 0 Sweden

10:29 , Matt Verri

73 mins: That will be Redondo’s last involvement. Navarro on to replace her.

Spain definitely taking charge now, momentum is with them. Just under 20 minutes for either side to find a winner, or we’re heading to extra-time.

10:27 , Matt Verri

70 mins: There’s the biggest chance of the match! Spain shoild lead.

Hermoso with a brilliant ball into the box, Redondo can’t make good contact at the fist time of asking. Paralluelo keeps it alive, comes back to Redondo and she swings a boot at it while on the floor.... side-netting. Massive opportunity, just a few yards out.

10:24 , Matt Verri

67 mins: Rolfo basically boots Abelleira in the face, free-kick Spain in a brilliant position. Just over 20 yards out, great angle for the right-footer. Caldentey standing over it.

Tame effort, wouldn’t have troubled Musovic but it hits the wall anyway and behind for a corner.

Story continues

10:21 , Matt Verri

64 mins: Kaneryd gets in down the side for Sweden, ball flashed across the face of goal but Blackstenius can’t get on the end of it.

At the other end, Spain go a bit more direct and cross the ball in early, Paralluelo jumps well in the middle but the header flies comfortably over the bar.

10:18 , Matt Verri

61 mins: Bonmati makes the run in behind, Redondo tries to find her but Rubensson tracks the Spanish midfielder and ensures nothing comes of it.

Rain is pouring down in Auckland, just what the players need.

10:15 , Matt Verri

58 mins: Better from Spain, as Paralluelo replaces Putellas.

She’s involved immediately, strong run down the left and plays the ball inside to Redondo. Tries to find the space for a shot, but crowded out and Sweden clear.

10:12 , Matt Verri

55 mins: Good work from Sweden to win the ball back high up the pitch, it’s played through to Blackstenius and she does well to get a shot away under pressure from a tight angle. Comfortable save that.

If anything, it’s Sweden who look more like scoring at the moment.

10:08 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Sweden on top since the break, Asllani with run down the right wing and she whips a brilliant cross into the box.

Rolfo and Blackstenius in the middle, but they make the same move to the near post and it’s over both of them.

10:06 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Stop-start few minutes early in the second half, Rolfo briefly down after a clash of heads with Batlle but she’s fine to continue.

Sweden continue to go direct down the channels, Blackstenius working really hard for her side.

Back underway!

10:01 , Matt Verri

Up and running for the second half!

09:55 , Matt Verri

Almost 70% possession for Spain in that first-half, but only three shots to show for it. None of those were on target.

Two efforts for Sweden, one of those troubling the goalkeeper. That was Rolfo’s volley, which was as close as either side have come to scoring.

Would be a surprise if things really opened up after the break too, likely to be very small margins that decide this.

HT: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:47 , Matt Verri

That’s half-time and it’s goalless after 45 minutes.

Spain on top for much of it without creating anything, before Sweden had a good spell of pressure in the final five minutes or so.

It’s all very tight though - we might need more than 90 minutes to settle this.

(AFP via Getty Images)

09:45 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Another Swedish corner, their best spell by a mile.

Swung right on top of Coll, not convincing and it falls for Blackstenius six yards out, but she can’t sort her feet out in time and the chance goes. Sweden such a threat from set-pieces.

One minute added on.

09:43 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Big chance for Sweden!

Spain give it away in a terrible area, ball crossed into the box and Rolfo at the back post volleys the effort at goal, Coll turns it behind for a corner.

Looped deep, Coll off her line to claw it away. Much more like it from Sweden.

09:42 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Good from Blackstenius, brings down the long ball forward and wins a foul for her side as Codina clatters into her.

Rubensson brings the ball down the right wing, cross is charged down though and Spain have it back.

09:39 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Sweden need to make more of the chances they do get on the break, as rare as they have been.

Spain continue to dominate, lovely move as Caldentey fires the ball into Bonmati. Superb turn, gets the shot away on the edge of the box but fires it wide.

09:35 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Spain corner, pressure building again.

Fired to the near post, Hermoso flicks it on and Redondo can’t make contact at the far post. Sweden just about holding firm from these set-pieces.

09:34 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Angeldal gives away a free-kick out wide, slapped the ball away after thinking she had been fouled herself. Handball, chance for Spain to whip something into the box.

Pinged to the back post, Paredes lurking but it’s cleared out. Putellas keeps the attack alive, great work on the right but again Sweden survive.

09:31 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Half an hour played in Auckland. Spain have had two shots, Sweden none. Neither goalkeeper has had anything to do.

It’s not been the best! All very cagey, as you’d expect in a World Cup semi-final with so much on the line.

09:28 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Rare opportunity for Sweden on the counter, can’t quite get the final ball rigth though.

Spain continue to dominate possession, Caldentey leads the latest attack down the left. Clips the ball in, half-cleared by Sweden and Hermoso is unable to get on the end of the rebound.

09:24 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Big chance for Spain to create something, but they make a mess of it.

Redondo in all sorts of space on the right, takes her time before finding Hermoso with the cut back. The forward can’t get the ball out of her feet, Sweden get back and clear the danger.

09:22 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Brilliant turn from Bonmati, works the space for herself as Rubensson dives in.

Ball is clipped into the middle, Hermoso has made the run but it’s just over her head and through to the goalkeeper.

09:19 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Sweden struggling to get anything going in attack. Trying to be direct, but not accurate enough yet. Rolfo tries to bulldoze her way through the Spanish defence, door is eventually slammed shut on her.

Here come Spain again, Redondo skips inside but the pass is a poor one on the edge of the Sweden box.

09:14 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Close! Spain pushing now, Sweden are on the ropes.

Lovely build-up from the Spanish side, worked out to Carmona and the space opens up for the left-back. She lets fly from distance, skids just wide of the far post. Musovic wasn’t confident.

09:12 , Matt Verri

11 mins: First sign of either side threatening to open the scoring.

Ball looped to the back post, Redondo nods it back across goal and Sweden just about scramble it away.

09:10 , Matt Verri

9 mins: All fairly low-key so far in Auckland.

Not much noise coming from the crowd, though they haven’t been given anything to shout about yet.

Expected pattern of the match is starting to emerge, Sweden sitting back and letting Spain have the ball.

09:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Sweden seeing plenty of the ball in the early stages, they’ve made a confident start.

Blackstenius and Asllani have been holding it up well - Blackstenius had a chance to run at the Spanish defence, opted to turn back though as the space opened up.

09:03 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Caldentey skips into space on the left wing, stands up a decent cross but Musovic can claim it comfortably enough.

Wouldn’t expect to see too many crosses from Spain here, it’s Sweden who will have the advantage physically and in the air.

KICK-OFF!

09:00 , Matt Verri

Underway in Auckland!

08:58 , Matt Verri

Anthems done, handshakes done.

We are very nearly ready to get up and running in this first semi-final!

Here we go!

08:53 , Matt Verri

The teams are out onto the pitch at Eden Park!

Sweden so impressive to beat the USA and Japan, you imagine they will make it similarly difficult for Spain too.

They are well capable of frustrating the Spaniards - could prove to be another match that goes all the way.

Over in Sydney...

08:48 , Matt Verri

Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson says he will leave it to the press to decide who is the favourite tomorrow.



And then adds:



"England are a massive favourite going into this game." — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) August 15, 2023

Ultimate prize on the line!

08:42 , Matt Verri

Both these sides just one win away from the World Cup final.

It’s 20 years since Sweden last made it to the final, when they were beaten by Germany, while Spain have never previously made it this far at a World Cup.

England or hosts Australia waiting for whoever comes out on top here.

(Getty Images)

Vilda: We know what we have to do

08:33 , Matt Verri

Spain boss Jorge Vilda is confident his side are ready for the physical challenge Sweden will pose in this semi-final clash.

“Their strengths are obvious,” Vilda said in his pre-match press conference.

“Physically they are a force, they have shown how dangerous they are from set-pieces throughout the World Cup and as a team, they are very strong going forward.

“But we are Spain and we have to stick to our own plans and focus on that. We know what we have to do. Small details will be very important as will handling moments of the game mentally.

“My team has been able to bounce back from adversity, here and in the past. That’s why I think we’re ready.”

Stage is set!

08:23 , Matt Verri

How Sweden got here...

08:17 , Matt Verri

Sweden topped Group G with a perfect record, securing victories over South Africa, Italy and Argentina and conceding just one goal in the process.

That set-up a blockbuster last-16 clash against defending champions USA, one they came through via a penalty shootout Sweden then beat Japan last time out to reach the semi-finals.

It’s been an incredibly tough run so far - can they pull off another brilliant result?

(AP)

How Spain got here...

08:08 , Matt Verri

Spain began their tournament with comforable wins over Costa Rica and Zambia, but they were then hammered 4-0 by Japn to finish as runners-up in Group C.

They’ve got things back on track in the knockout stages though, easing to a 5-1 win over Switzerland before seeing off the Netherlands after extra-time in the quarter finals.

(AP)

Spain vs Sweden: Countdown to kick-off

07:59 , Marc Mayo

Just one hour until we get underway in Auckland!

Jennifer Hermoso = Always on alert! 🔥



Will she find the net for Spain? 🇪🇸 #FIFAWWC — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 15, 2023

Sweden’s top scorer? A centre-back

07:55 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt has made a real name for herself at this Women’s World Cup - as a goalscorer.

The 5ft8in centre-back has bagged four goals as Sweden make incredible use of set-pieces on their run to the final four.

“Keep an eye on her... keep an eye on set-pieces” 🇸🇪@frankirby takes a closer look at how Amanda Ilestedt is utilised at set-pieces for #SWE, and how the U.S. can minimise her impact...



🎤 @laura_woodsy#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K18xhHWUfr — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 6, 2023

Alexia Putellas returns for Spain

07:51 , Marc Mayo

The big line-up news out of La Roja is the return of Alexia Putellas.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner was benched for the quarter-final but comes in for Real Madrid forward Esther Gonzalez, meaning Jennifer Hermoso starts up top.

There’s also a place for Olga Carmona in defence ahead of Oihane Hernandez.

Alexia Putellas (AFP via Getty Images)

Unchanged from Sweden

07:48 , Marc Mayo

That’s the same XI Sweden put out against Japan in the last round with Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius leading the line.

As ever, Fridolina Rolfo is a big threat on the wing and the Barcelona ace will be very familiar with many of today’s opponents.

How Sweden line up

07:40 , Marc Mayo

Sweden in the house

07:32 , Marc Mayo

We’re expecting their team news soon

Spain line-up confirmed

07:25 , Marc Mayo

Spain vs Sweden prediction

07:23 , Marc Mayo

The momentum is with Sweden. Far more experienced on this stage, that knowhow will be crucial.

Sweden to win 2-1.

(AP)

Early team news

07:13 , Marc Mayo

Salma Paralluelo was the hero off the bench for the Spanish in the quarter-finals and may well have done enough to earn a start.

Catalina Coll is expected to start in goal and it will be fascinating to see if Ballon d’Or holder Alexias Putellas is again named on the bench, having started there in both of the last rounds.

Sweden, meanwhile, are not suffering with any fresh injury concerns as things stand.

Where to watch Spain vs Sweden for free

07:06 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 8.30am.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will both offer a free live stream.

Spain vs Sweden LIVE!

Monday 14 August 2023 15:13 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Spain vs Sweden in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

We’ll have a new name on the trophy in 2023 as these two look to join the winner of tomorrow’s game between Australia and England in Sunday’s showpiece.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction ahead of kick-off at 9am BST in Auckland.