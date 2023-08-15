Spain vs Sweden live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup semi-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

Sweden and Spain go head to head in Auckland today for a place in the Women’s World Cup final.

A first-time winner of the tournament is now guaranteed after a thrilling run of quarter-final showdowns, with England taking on co-hosts Australia in Sydney on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW SPAIN VS SWEDEN LIVE!

Spain reached this stage of the World Cup for the first time in their history courtesy of a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Wellington last week, with Barcelona teenager Salma Paralluelo coming off the bench to net a dramatic extra-time winner after Mariona Caldentey’s opener had been cancelled out by Stefanie van der Gragt.

Sweden were losing finalists in 2003 and have finished third on no fewer than three separate occasions, including at the last World Cup in France in 2019. They made it through to the semis once again by knocking out 2011 champions Japan at Eden Park, with goals from Arsenal’s Amanda Ilestedt and Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl ensuring they resisted a late fightback.

How to watch Spain vs Sweden

TV channel: Today’s semi-final tie will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One in the UK, with coverage starting at 8:30am BST ahead of a 9am kick-off time.

Live stream: The iPlayer and BBC Sport website will offer a free live streaming service online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.