Spain vs Scotland LIVE! Euro 2024 qualifier match stream, latest score updates as McTominay goal ruled out

Spain vs Scotland - LIVE!

Scotland will book their place at Euro 2024 if can they avoid defeat tonight against Spain in Seville. It has been a sensational qualifying campaign so far from Steve Clarke’s side, who sit comfortably top of Group A and are on the verge of securing their spot at next summer’s tournament.

The flights can also be booked if Norway fail to beat Cyprus tonight, regardless of the outcome in Spain. Having picked up a memorable 2-0 win over the Spanish on home soil earlier this year though, Scotland will be confident of completing the job themselves without any external assistance.

Clarke is without Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack, but Scott McTominay is available and will be on a high after his late brace gave Manchester United a dramatic win before the international break. Remarkably, only Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals that McTominay in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign so far. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Spain vs Scotland latest news

NO GOAL! McTominay denied by VAR

OFFSIDE! Morata finished ruled out

How to watch: Viaplay Sports

Spain team news: Morata leads the line

Scotland team news: McKenna in for Tierney

GOAL! Spain 1-0 Scotland | Alvaro Morata 73'

21:22 , Matt Verri

SPAIN TAKE THE LEAD!

It’s brilliant work from Navas out on the right, lovely ball into the middle and Morata is there to flick a header into the far corner.

21:19 , Matt Verri

70 mins: Scotland getting increasingly frustrated with some of this officiating. There have been a few questionable decisions.

Need to keep their heads. Only 20 minutes away now...

21:16 , Matt Verri

67 mins: Norway 3-0 up now in Cyrus - Erling Haaland having a lovely time. Safe to say Cyprus will not be doing Scotland any favours tonight.

Back in Seville, Morata is down holding his face, but makes a miraculous recovery to jump up and get himself into a bit of a shoving match. All good fun.

21:12 , Matt Verri

64 mins: Steve Clarke is urging calm from the touchline.

Story continues

Scotland need to quickly respond to that setback, they’ll be so disappointed.

Carvajal whips in yet another ball into the middle, easily claimed by Gunn.

NO GOAL!

21:10 , Matt Verri

62 mins: It’s been ruled out!

That’s incredibly harsh. Referee thinks there was a slight shove on Simon - don’t think the goalkeeper even appealed.

GOAL! Spain 0-1 Scotland | Scott McTominay 60'

21:09 , Matt Verri

HE’S DONE IT AGAIN!

Incredible. McTominay from out wide, he lashes the ball through everyone and into the top corner. Sensational.

21:08 , Matt Verri

59 mins: Carvajal with a cynical trip, just outside the box out wide and that will be a yellow card.

He tried to pull off a ridiculous bit of skill in his own corner, lost the ball and then made the foul. Shambolic few seconds.

Up come the Scotland centre-backs...

21:05 , Matt Verri

56 mins: This match is finally starting to open up... a bit.

Cross towards Morata is deflected, loops up to him anyway and it’s a brilliant turn from the Spain captain. Opens up his body, looks to find the far corner but doesn’t get the curl.

21:02 , Matt Verri

53 mins: That could have been the moment!

Dykes lays it off to McGinn, who belts a pass through to Christie. He can’t control it - better pass and he was in.

21:00 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Free-kick whipped in from Torres, Le Normand not far away from getting on the end of it.

Scotland will be absolutely furious if they concede from a set-piece.

20:57 , Matt Verri

48 mins: Oyarzabal and Balde off at the break for Spain, Garcia and Zaragoza introduced.

It’s as you were at the start of the half, lots and lots of possession for the hosts. Zaragoza suddenly bursts into life, skipping past two challenges and firing over from distance.

Back underway!

20:53 , Matt Verri

Up and running again!

HT: Spain 0-0 Scotland

20:38 , Matt Verri

Merino into the book in the final seconds of the half, as Scotland safely make it to the break.

The visitors have offered basically nothing in attack, but they are 45 minutes away from securing their place at Euro 2024!

20:33 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Four minutes added on.

Tartan Army in fine voice, their side has been under plenty of pressure but so far they’re just about holding firm.

20:31 , Matt Verri

44 mins: That is a massive concern for Scotland and Liverpool.

Robertson is having to come off, looks to have done some real damage to that shoulder. Patterson on in his place.

20:29 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Scotland finally able to leave their own half.

Ball flung into the box from deep, Robertson collides with Simon and the goalkeeper wins a free-kick for Spain.

More of a concern for Scotland will be Robertson staying down, holding his shoulder. Simon landed right on top of him.

Physios are on.

GOO... OFFSIDE!

20:26 , Matt Verri

Spain continue to do everything but score.

Carvajal’s initial cross is blocked, before it is lashed back into the middle and Morata turns it beyond Gunn.

Flag is swiftly raised though, he was miles off.

20:24 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Goal kick taken long by Gunn and Dykes is shown a yellow card, referee thinks he caught Laporte with an elbow.

Not much has gone Scotland’s way so far in Seville.

20:22 , Matt Verri

34 mins: OFF THE POST!

Scotland somehow survive. Oyarzabal has an effort brilliantly blocked by Hickey, ball falls for Merino and he fires a strike against the inside of the post.

Spain inches away from taking the lead.

20:20 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Norway have taken the lead against Cyprus.

That means Scotland do now need a point here if they are to secure qualification tonight.

They’re on track to do that, just about.

20:18 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Morata fires into the side-netting!

Wouldn’t have counted anyway, offside flag is up. Carvajal’s pass is allowed to run through to Morata, who goes past Gunn but can’t find the finish from a tight angle.

Not that it matters.

20:15 , Matt Verri

27 mins: McGinn thinks he’s been clattered on the edge of the box by Carvajal... referee does not.

Aston Villa star knocked the ball beyond the right-back, got flattened but the official couldn’t care less. Strange.

20:13 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Free-kick in the Spanish half for Scotland, up come the defenders as they look to make the most of this rare chance to get bodies forward.

Robertson swings it in from deep, Scotland unable to nod it back across goal though and the Spanish control of the ball is swiftly resumed.

20:11 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Gunn takes a fair old while over a goal-kick, Spanish fans inside the stadium jeering and making their views on that very clear.

If it stays goalless, we can expect plenty more of that from the goalkeeper!

20:08 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Balde in space out on the left, Scotland haven’t left their half for about ten minutes.

Ball is pulled back to Oyarzabal, who from a tight angle takes a wild swing at the back. Shanked well over the bar.

20:04 , Matt Verri

16 mins: The pressure is building on the Scottish defence.

Another corner for the hosts coming up, and again it’s flicked on at the front post. Flies beyond everyone and out for a goal-kick.

20:00 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Fair play to the Scotland fans. Rodri has spent most of the opening 12 minutes with the ball at his feet, but they are not getting bored of booing.

Spain want a penalty, as the ball is clipped in deep. Merino it was who went down, very optimistic appeals. They’ll get a corner instead.

Decent delivery again, Scotland clear their lines though.

19:58 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Spain seeing plenty of the ball, as ever. Scotland not looking hugely secure at the back either.

Carvajal allowed time to put a low cross into the middle, Gavi gets there first but McKenna just about reacts in time to clear the danger.

19:55 , Matt Verri

7 mins: More like it from Scotland, creating a bit of chaos in the Spanish box.

Dykes drifts out wide, whips the ball into the box. It bounces around a bit, before McTominay throws himself at it and commits a foul after catching Laporte.

19:52 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Loud boos for Rodri from the Scottish fans, every time he touches the ball. Which is quite often.

Spain win a corner, they’ve started really well. Brief pause, as the referee has a word after Laporte just shoves Porteous over.

Dykes nods it behind, second corner coming up. Almost! Flicked on, Morata can’t direct his header at goal at the back post.

19:49 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Spain should be in front!

Massive chance, with about 65 seconds on the clock. Morata slides the pass through, Torres is in on goal... flicks the finish wide of the far post.

Had to score really.

KICK-OFF!

19:47 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running in Spain!

Time to find out if Scotland can get the point they need...

Told you...

19:42 , Matt Verri

Party atmosphere in Seville!

19:39 , Matt Verri

Freed From Desire blasting out around the stadium - can’t have a football match without it.

About 4,000 Scottish fans in attendance and they are making plenty of noise, bouncing up and down.

Very warm evening in Seville, which is only helping the mood!

Within touching distance

19:36 , Matt Verri

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👊 The Tartan Army's EURO 2024 qualification dreams can become a reality later.#Euro2024 | @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/6N9h0CkrZT — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 12, 2023

Time on Scotland’s side...

19:29 , Matt Verri

Scotland will be desperate to secure Euro 2024 qualification tonight, but it is not a disaster if they don’t.

The pressure will still be on Norway to keep picking up wins, while Scotland then have two matches in November to seal the deal.

Steve Clarke’s side travel to face Georgia, before hosting Norway in their final Group A match. If it all comes down to that, something has gone wrong!

(Getty Images)

Scottish fans have travelled in numbers!

19:22 , Matt Verri

The Tartan Army make friends wherever they go 😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#EURO2024 | @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/W6BFR2Upvs — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 12, 2023

Spain finding form

19:14 , Matt Verri

It has been an impressive response to that defeat against Scotland in March from Spain.

They won the Nations League over the summer, beating Italy and then Croatia, before picking up two big Euro 2024 qualifying wins last month.

Georgia were beaten 7-1, Cyprus 6-0... ominous form!

(AP)

Hosts have arrived!

19:07 , Matt Verri

Clarke: We can get something tonight

19:00 , Matt Verri

Steve Clarke believes Scotland’s maximum performance against Spain will be good enough to get them at least the point they need to qualify for Euro 2024.

He said: “Belief will be part of it, obviously we have to get the tactics right. The players have to put into practise on the pitch what we have spoken about on the training ground.

“They have to play to our maximum and belief is a part of that as well. We have to play our game as well as we can and I believe that will be good enough to get something from the game.

“They are a very good team. Obviously they won the Nations League in the summer.

“I think when we played them in March they were probably a little bit in transition between the previous coach and new coach.

“They had a disappointing World Cup campaign so we maybe got them at a good time in March. We know we have to be very good to get a positive result tomorrow night.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Big night for McKenna

18:53 , Matt Verri

I like a milestone as much as anyone, but 30... is not one.

Anyway, Scott McKenna starts in the back three with Kieran Tierney unavailable tonight.

Scotland will be hoping he can cap such a significant ‘landmark’ with a strong display in Seville.

Scott McKenna reaches 30 appearances in a Scotland shirt tonight 💪#ESPSCO pic.twitter.com/LJRqcWe3Gr — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 12, 2023

Rodri unimpressed by Scotland

18:44 , Matt Verri

Rodri hit out at Scotland’s “rubbish” tactics when Spain fell to a shock defeat at Hampden Park earlier this year.

It was a fractious encounter, with both sets of players showing a willingness to go to ground and Scotland doing everything they could in the second-half to slow things down and tick away the seconds. The Spanish players allowed themselves to become increasingly rattled as the match went on.

There were a number of confrontations throughout the match, with one between Andy Robertson and Pedro Porro resulting in the Tottenham man having his every touch booed by the Tartan Army before he was replaced at half-time.

“It’s the way they play - for me it’s a bit rubbish,” the Manchester City midfielder told Viaplay.

“It’s always wasting time, they provoke you, they always fall. For me, this is not football.

“The referee has to take a part in this but he said nothing. It’s a bit frustrating because we want to win and it’s difficult because they waste time, waste time.

“It is what it is. They have their weapons, we have our weapons, and we will learn for next time.”

(Getty Images)

Spain team news

18:37 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, Le Normand, Balde, Rodri, Merino, Gavi; Oyarzabal, Morata, Torres.

Subs: Kepa, Raya, Garcia, Fati, Garcia, Fabian, Zaragoza, Joselu, Torres, Zubimendi, Sancet, Navas.

Scotland team news

18:34 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Gunn, Hickey, Porteous, Hendry, McKenna, Robertson, McGregor, Christie, McGinn, McTominay, Dykes.

Subs: Kelly, Clark, Souttar, Cooper, Adams, Gilmour, Armstrong, Brown, Ferguson, Taylor, Patterson, McLean

A point will do it!

18:28 , Matt Verri

Just a draw needed for Scotland and their place at Euro 2024 will be confirmed!

Been such an impressive campaign so far - a perfect one in fact. Five matches, five wins, 15 points.

The top two in Pool A will automatically qualify for next summer’s tournament, so the job is pretty much done for Steve Clarke’s side.

Need to make it official though...

🔢 A reminder of how Group A looks heading into this evening.#ESPSCO pic.twitter.com/EAN9bDBDqe — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 12, 2023

Inside the home dressing room...

18:18 , Matt Verri

👕🇪🇸 The dressing room awaits you, guys!!



This sacred place for every footballer is all set and ready.#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/5JgAIwWguM — Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) October 12, 2023

History night for Scotland

18:11 , Matt Verri

It was a memorable night at Hampden when these sides met earlier this year.

Scotland picked up their first competitive win over Spain for 39 years to put themselves in pole position to qualifying group. Scott McTominay, of course, was the man to score both goals.

McTominay to shine again?

18:04 , Matt Verri

Scott McTominay’s match-winning brace for Manchester United against Brentford before the international break will come as no surprise to Scotland fans.

The midfielder has been in superb goalscoring form for his country, with six goals to his name in five Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Romelu Lukaku with eight is the only player to have bettered that across the entire continent. Not bad.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Glorious evening in Seville!

17:56 , Matt Verri

📍 Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla#ESPSCO pic.twitter.com/XLQlt11jkh — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 12, 2023

Standard Sport prediction

17:49 , Matt Verri

The Scots may have been humbled by England last time out but have a different energy about them in the qualifiers.

Well-organised against a team who sometimes struggle for end product, a draw seems a realistic possibility.

A 1-1 draw.

Scotland team news

17:41 , Matt Verri

Scotland, meanwhile, are without Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack has also been forced to pull out of the squad. Kevin Nisbet has joined him in leaving the camp.

Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes are competing for the lead role in the visitors’ frontline, with support in midfield coming from John McGinn and Scott McTominay - the latter fresh off his late heroics for Manchester United against Brentford last weekend.

(Getty Images)

Spain team news

17:35 , Matt Verri

Barcelona’s teenage superstar Lamine Yamal has been forced to pull out of the Spain squad, leading to Brighton loanee Ansu Fati - every bit his predecessor - being called up as a replacement.

Granada youngster Bryan Zaragoza has also come in for injured winger Yeremy Pino. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio are two key names also unavailable.

Alvaro Morata is expected to spearhead the hosts’ attack, flanked by Nico Williams and Ferran Torres in a Spain side a bit short on star power compared to previous years.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Spain vs Scotland

17:25 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Live stream: Viaplay Sports subscribers will also be able to watch online on a live stream. A subscription costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

Live blog: Follow all the action tonight right here with us!

Good evening!

17:19 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Spain vs Scotland!

Could prove to be a huge night for Steve Clarke’s side - they need just point to secure their spot at Euro 2024 next summer. It’s been a sensational qualifying campaign so far, can they finish the job in Spain?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm BST from Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.