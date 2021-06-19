Is Spain vs Poland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain take on Poland at Euro 2020 tonight, with both sides looking for their first win at this year’s championships.

Luis Enrique’s side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Sweden on Monday. Despite controlling the match and having the majority of possession and chances in Sevilla, the hosts were unable to turn their dominance into goals and will be looking to be more ruthless in the box.

They could do with having a striker as deadly as Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, although the Bayern Munich frontman was starved of service as his side opened Group E with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Slovakia.

Spain will be desperate to get their Euro campaign up and running in front of their home fans, with all of their group stage fixtures taking place at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Saturday 19 June.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30 pm.

What is the team news?

Spain are still likely to be without midfielder Sergio Busquets following his positive coronavirus test, with Rodri set to keep his starting spot as the midfield holder. Gerard Moreno will be pushing for Alvaro Morata’s place up front, but Luis Enrique looks set to keep faith in the Juventus striker.

Poland will be without midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak after he was sent off in the Slovakia defeat. Brighton’s Jakub Moder could come into the side, with Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski fielded in a deeper, central position against Spain.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Simon; M Llorente, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Rodri, Pedri, Koke; Olmo, Morata, F Torres

Poland: Szczesny; Beresynski, Bednarek, Glik, Rybus; Jozwiak, Linetty, Klich, Zielinski, Moder; Lewandowski

Odds

Spain: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Poland: 9/1

Prediction

It’s unlikely that Spain will have as much of the ball as they did on Monday on Sweden, but it won’t be far off against Poland tonight. Luis Enrique's side will create chances and with the amount of talent they have, Spain will surely stick one away eventually... right? Spain 1-0 Poland

