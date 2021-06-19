Spain vs Poland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture tonight

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain will be aiming to put their troubles in front of goal behind them when they play Poland in their second game of Euro 2020 this evening.

The 2010 World Cup winners were wasteful in front of goal in their opening fixture of Group E on Monday, when Sweden held on for a 0-0 draw despite having little of the ball against Luis Enrique’s side.

Striker Alvaro Morata has come under criticism from the Spain supporters after he missed a golden opportunity to give his side the lead during the first half, although substitute Gerard Moreno also could not take advantage of a late chance as Sweden secured a point.

Poland will also be out to create more chances for star striker Robert Lewandowski, who was often starved of service as they opened their Euro campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Slovakia.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Saturday 19 June.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30 pm.

What is the team news?

Spain are still likely to be without midfielder Sergio Busquets following his positive coronavirus test, with Rodri set to keep his starting spot as the midfield holder. Gerard Moreno will be pushing for Alvaro Morata’s place up front, but Luis Enrique looks set to keep faith in the Juventus striker.

Poland will be without midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak after he was sent off in the Slovakia defeat. Brighton’s Jakub Moder could come into the side, with Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski fielded in a deeper, central position against Spain.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Simon; M Llorente, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Rodri, Pedri, Koke; Olmo, Morata, F Torres

Poland: Szczesny; Beresynski, Bednarek, Glik, Rybus; Jozwiak, Linetty, Klich, Zielinski, Moder; Lewandowski

Odds

Spain: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Poland: 9/1

Prediction

It’s unlikely that Spain will have as much of the ball as they did on Monday on Sweden, but it won’t be far off against Poland tonight. Luis Enrique's side will create chances and with the amount of talent they have, Spain will surely stick one away eventually... right? Spain 1-0 Poland

