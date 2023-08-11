Spain vs Netherlands LIVE: Women’s World Cup latest score and updates as quarter-finals begin

Spain face Netherlands in an all-European clash at the Women’s World Cup as the quarter-finals get underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain returned to form in the last-16 as they bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Japan by thrashing Switzerland 5-1, with Aitana Bonmati playing a starring role with two goals as La Roja reached their first ever Women’s World Cup quarter-final.

The Netherlands were given a stern test by South African in Sydney but progressed thanks to a stunning display from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar in the 2-0 win, as the Oranje look to go one step further than their Women’s World Cup final defeat four years ago.

Later, Japan face the biggest test of their campaign yet as they take on Sweden. Japan have been the standout team of the tournament so far, but Sweden offer a true test of their ambitions after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the United States in the last-16.

Follow live updates from Spain vs Netherlands as the World Cup quarter-finals get underway

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:26 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: The Spain dominance continues, but La Roja are now taking shots from range. Gonzalez and Mariona take shots from around the edge of the box, but Van Domselaar makes a comfortable save and gathers.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:22 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Van Domselaar, who was played of the match in the 2-0 win against South Africa, saves the Netherlands again, but Spain should be ahead!

Alba Redondo his the post twice in a matter of seconds 😳



How unlucky can you get!



What a save from Daphne van Domselaar as well 👏#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xUPtpd4s8b — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:20 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: SAVE! POST! Spain should be ahead! Mariona swings in a brilliant ball and finds Redondo at the back post. The winger meets the header but Van Domselaar produces a brilliant save to push it onto the post. It falls to Redondo again, and all Spain need is a tap-in to take the lead... but Redondo strikes the post for a second time!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:17 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: Spain clear but Van der Gragt goes down in the box under the challenge of Parades... but nothing is given. There didn’t seem to be enough in that for a penalty.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:15 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: The Netherlands have steadied as they string some passes together in midfield. Spain concede a cheap corner as a backpass from Parades is miscontrolled out of play by goalkeeper Coll. The Netherlands scored from a set-piece against South Africa...

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:11 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: It’s been a good start from Spain, in what has been a fast and intense opening 10 minutes. Both teams are looking sharp but Spain have been able to find their way through the Netherlands on a couple of occasions. Redondo had a half-chance at the near post, but she flicked it over the bar.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:07 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: CHANCE! Lovely move from Spain! Caldentey slips the ball through to Esther Gonzalez with an intricate pass inside the box. Gonzalez goes for the chip with Van Domselaar coming out, but it goes past the post! It looks like Gonzalez might have been trying to square to Redondo.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:05 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Spain with lots of early possession as the Netherlands attempt to press high up the pitch. That will be the key battle today, as well as how well the Netherlands keep the ball in the spells where they do have possession.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

02:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Kick-off! Underway in Wellington as the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals begin. It feels like there is always pressure on Spain whenever they play, and this is big test today.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Time for the anthems! It’s a bright and sunny winter’s day in Wellington for the first quarter-final of the Women’s World Cup.

And it’s a big one - kick-off is next.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Alexia Putellas is again on the substitutes bench as Spain face the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals. The Barcelona star only came on in the 77th minute of Spain’s 5-1 win over Switzerland, after dropping out of the starting line-up following the 4-0 defeat to Japan. It is safe to say her World Cup has not gone to plan so far after a long few months of recovering from an ACL injury.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn pulled no punches about the absent United States squad at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, saying the two-times reigning champions should have done their talking on the pitch.

The Dutch drew 1-1 with the US to finish ahead of them atop Group E. The Americans were then eliminated by Sweden in the last-16, the first time in history they had gone out before the tournament semi-finals.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking yes, because from the start of this tournament they have already a really big mouth, they were talking already about the final and stuff,” said Beerensteyn, who scored in the Netherlands’ 2-0 last-16 win over South Africa.

“I was just thinking you first have to show it on the pitch before you’re talking. And I’m not being rude in that way. I have still a lot of respect for them. But now they are out of the tournament.”

Today’s quarter-final will be shown live at 3 a.m. in Spain and the Netherlands, a time slot intended for the US, who instead crashed out in the last-16.

Beerensteyn against the US (AP)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:38 , Jamie Braidwood

England striker Bethany England warned it would be more dangerous to underestimate Colombia than worry about their “physical” approach ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final clash at the Women’s World Cup.

Colombia played a part in the biggest shock of the tournament so far in beating Germany as the two-time champions crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages, but the South American side have also earned a reputation for their robust style.

A pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland was abandoned when it became ‘overly physical’ - while Germany complained about the rough treatment they received in the 2-1 defeat.

It’s been a World Cup of surprises so far and the Lionesses survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16 as they advanced on penalties, after playing extra time with 10 players following Lauren James’ red card.

And the Tottenham striker said Sarina Wiegman’s side are more concerned about not taking Colombia lightly, while insisting they can also match their fight if the quarter-final does turn physical.

Bethany England reveals ‘biggest danger’ facing Lionesses against Colombia

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:27 , Jamie Braidwood

In other news at the World Cup, Lauren James has been handed a two-game ban by Fifa after being sent off during England’s last-16 win over Nigeria, meaning she will miss both Saturday’s quarter-final with Colombia and the subsequent semi-final should her teammates progress.

James was shown a red card after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie during the knockout game, which England won via a penalty shootout.

The Chelsea forward was given an automatic one-match suspension and feared being ruled out of the tournament altogether, with Fifa typically increasing cases of “violent conduct” to a three-game ban. However, the governing body’s disciplinary committee showed some leniency and James could now return for the World Cup final, should England make it to the showpiece on Sunday 20 August in Sydney.

Lauren James handed ban for World Cup red card

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain have been led by star midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who has three goals so far including two in the last-16 victory over Switzerland.

“She’s amazing, she’s a genius,” teammate Irene Paredes told FIFA after Bonmati was player of the match in the 5-1 win. “She played a really, really good game. Again.

“She’s a really rare player. She has unique talent. This is her tournament.”

“Aitana has something that no other player has,” goalkeeper Cata Coll added. “I think she’s different. She’s a match-winner. “She’s got exposure, a goal, character and positivity. She has everything and she’s going to bring us a lot of joy.”

(Getty Images)

01:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Line-ups!

Spain: Coll; Oihane Hernandez, Parades, Codina, Batlle; Teresa, Bonmati, Hermoso; Redondo, Esther Gonzalez, Mariona Caldentey

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Spitse, Van der Gragt, Janssen; Groenen; Pelova, Brugts, Roord, Damaris; Beerensteyn, Martens

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda makes just one change from the 5-1 win over Switzerland... and it does not involve Alexia Putellas .

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner remains on the bench, while it’s Mariona Caldentey who comes in for Salma Paralluelo on the left.

Cata Coll and Laia Codina, who made their Spain debuts in the last-16, keep their places for the quarter-finals.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord comes into the World Cup quarter-finals sitting joint-second in the standings for the Golden Boot, having scored four goals in her first four games.

The 26-year-old, who will join Manchester City in the summer, is enjoying an excellent tournament and credited Andries Jonker’s system for getting the best out of her at the World Cup.

“I was mainly a substitute four years ago, coming into games off the bench,” Roord told Fifa.com. “Now I’m older and a more important player. And while that brings pressure with it, I like it too. For me, this is a very different tournament compared to the last time.

“It’s difficult to say which position I’m most comfortable in, because it depends on our opponents. But as long as I’m playing in the middle, as long as I’m seeing a lot of the ball, then that enables me to make an impact.”

“What’s really nice about the set-up is that it enables everyone – me and the whole team – to do what they do best. For example, I’m good with the ball at my feet. He [Jonker] doesn’t want me to make deep runs, he wants me to play like Jill Roord.”

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:52 , Jamie Braidwood

The Netherlands make one change for today’s quarter-final with Spain, as Damaris Egurrola replaces the suspended Danielle van de Donk in midfield.

That’s an interesting change: Damaris was born in the US to a Dutch mother and Spanish father, made her senior debut for Spain in 2019 but switched to the Netherlands in 2022, saying she had issues with Vilda.

“We worry about our players and the players that we can include in the lineup and I would not change any of my 23 players for anyone else,” Vilda said, when asked about Egurrola, who plays for Lyon.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain’s build-up to the Women’s World Cup was mired in an ugly player mutiny, but coach Jorge Vilda said there are no cracks in his squad ahead of their World Cup quarter-final game on Friday against the Netherlands.

“The team is united. We have a group that competes and they are all fighting for the same objective, and they’re very motivated,” Vilda told reporters on Thursday.

Last September, 15 players declared themselves unavailable for selection around events they said impacted their emotional and physical health, directing the bulk of their complaints at Vilda. The Spanish federation backed the coach.

While only six of those players are at the World Cup, La Roja has already made history by qualifying for the quarter-finals for the first time in three appearances.

“We have an excellent relationship with Jorge,” said defender Ivana Andres. “We have total confidence in him. We believe that we are a team, not only the players, but all the technical staff. And we all have shared responsibility in the match. If we win, we all win and if we lose, we all lose.”

Jorge Vilda (Getty Images)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Netherlands boss Andries Jonker had admitted Danielle van de Donk will be a “big” miss as she sits out the World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain through suspension.

The 32-year-old Lyon midfielder will not be involved in Wellington on Friday having picked up her second yellow card of the tournament in Sunday’s 2-0 last-16 victory over South Africa in Sydney.

Van de Donk has started all four games to date and Jonker is acutely aware of the impact her absence could have on his team.

Asked how significant a loss she will be, he told FIFA.com: “Big. Danielle is an extremely experienced player. She has over 140 caps, is a European champion, World Cup finalist.

“Not playing in this match, with her specific qualities that are really useful to the team, is a real shame for her but also for the team.”

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:17 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Spain made five changes for the last-16 win against Switzerland, including first international starts for goalkeeper Cata Coll and centre-back Laia Codina, who scored at both ends in the 5-1 win against Switzerland. Jorge Vilda looks set to stick with his changes after the 5-1 win, which could mean Alexia Putellas again starts on the bench for Spain.

The Netherlands will be without key midfielder Danielle van de Donk, who picked up her second yellow card of the tournament against South Africa and is therefore suspended from the quarter-final.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:16 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Spain vs Netherlands?

The match takes place on Friday 11 August in Wellington, New Zealand. Kick-off is at 2am UK time (BST).

What TV channel is it on?

The quarter-final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 1:50am BST.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates from Spain vs Netherlands as the World Cup quarter-finals get underway