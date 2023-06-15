Spain vs Italy live stream: How can I watch Nations League match live on TV in UK tonight?

Spain and Italy face off tonight to decide who will play Croatia in the 2023 Nations League final.

Last night’s dramatic clash can act as a boost to fans fearing a potentially dour 90 minutes of post-season football in this competition, and both of these teams will also be determined to lift the trophy for the first time.

Luis de la Fuente’s tenure in charge of Spain has gotten off to a rocky start but that can change with victory in the Netherlands, after Alvaro Morata’s last-gasp goal to edge Portugal in Group 2 secured the latest of qualifications to these finals.

Italy also tasted defeat in their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers as they look to reassert themselves on the world stage.

However, they did come through a Group 3 containing England to reach this stage.

How to watch Spain vs Italy

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ViaPlay Sports with kick-off at 7.45pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can catch the contest online via the ViaPlay Sports website and app, with a monthly subscription costing £14.99 or £11.99 if you sign up to a 12-month contract.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.