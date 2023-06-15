Spain vs Italy LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Spain vs Italy LIVE!

Two of Europe’s footballing powerhouses meet in the Netherlands tonight to decide who will face Croatia in the 2023 Nations League final. The third edition of the UEFA competition will guarantee a new country lifting the trophy but the exact identity of the victor is anyone’s guess.

Italy may well officially be European champions for at least another year but their failure to qualify for the World Cup has Roberto Mancini under pressure, amid his public unhappiness about the supply of players for the national team out of Serie A. Veteran striker Ciro Immobile is back in the squad and could start.

Meanwhile, Luis de la Fuente’s Spain tenure got off to a rocky start in the spring and he desperately needs a good Nations League campaign to inject some momentum into La Roja. Follow all the action in Spain vs Italy LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog below!

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST | De Grolsch Veste

How to watch: Viaplay Sports

Tonight’s destination

18:19 , Marc Mayo

De Grolsch Veste is where tonight’s game takes place.

The home of Dutch club FC Twente in the city of Enschende, the 30,000-capacity venue was built in 1998.

From more than a couple of angles it looks like Charlton’s home, The Valley. Maybe that’s just me...

(Getty Images)

Spain vs Italy prediction

18:11 , Marc Mayo

It should be a fairly tight game between two fairly evenly matched teams. Spain have the firepower, while Italy have the defence.

Spain to edge it, 2-1 on the night.

18:04 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Pellegrini.

(Getty Images)

Italy team news

18:00 , Marc Mayo

Argentine-born Mateo Retegui may get the nod after scoring two goals in two games for the Azzurri.

However, Ciro Immobile is back in the squad and could edge him to start in attack.

Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno could make his international bow but Roberto Mancini will likely trust his regulars in pursuit of silverware.

17:53 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Alba; Moreno, Rodri, Fabian; Olmo, Morata, Gavi.

Spain team news

17:47 , Marc Mayo

Spain could hand a debut to France-born centre-back Robin Le Normand, who recently declared his international alligence to the country.

Pedri is out through injury.

Where to watch Spain vs Italy

17:40 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ViaPlay Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can catch the contest online via the ViaPlay Sports website and app, with a monthly subscription costing £14.99 or £11.99 if you sign up to a 12-month contract.

Spain vs Italy LIVE!

16:47 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Nations League semi-final between Spain and Italy.

Croatia set the tone for what could be a very enjoyable finals last night by downing the Dutch 4-2 in extra time.

Now La Roja and the Azzurri do battle in Enschede, at FC Twente’s home of De Grolsch Veste with kick-off coming at 7.45pm BST.

Neither of these sides can really claim to be Europe’s best, however. Spain were dumped out of the winter World Cup in disastrous fashion while Italy never even made it to Qatar.

Yet, here they are with a spot in the final destined to be filled by one of them later on. Stay tuned right here for all the build-up, match action and reaction!