Spain vs Italy LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more ahead of blockbuster Group B match today

Spain started their Euro 2024 campaign with an impressive win over Croatia and will want to build on it with a similar performance against holders Italy, in the first meeting of two heavyweight nations at the tournament

Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal were on target for Spain in their Group B opener, as Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal became the youngest player in the history of the men’s Euros when he made his starting appearance aged 16 years and 338 days.

Italy also recorded a win in their opening game, although their 2-1 victory over Albania was not quite as convincing. Nedim Bajrami had put Albania ahead after just 23 seconds, before Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella struck twice in five minutes to give Italy a lead they held on to for the rest of the match.

Both Italy and Spain, who are meeting at a fifth consecutive Euros, are among the favourites to come through what was described as the ‘group of death’ but the game between the two could decide who will finish top. Follow all the action from the match in our live blog below

