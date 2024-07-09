Spain vs France: Time, predictions and how to watch today’s Euro 2024 semi-final

Kylian Mbappe training ahead of tonight's match - Getty Images/Alex Grimm

Spain kept themselves on course to win a fourth European Championship after Mikel Merino’s 119th-minute goal sent them into the semi-finals and eliminated hosts Germany on Saturday.

Tonight’s opponents France beat Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out to reach the last four and end Cristiano Ronaldo’s bid to win the title in his last appearance at the tournament.

England are into the semis after their penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland and will face the Netherlands tomorrow. The Dutch came from behind to beat Turkey in their quarter-final.

Semi-final fixtures

Quarter-final results

England news ahead of the semi-final

Luke Shaw feared injury setback had ended his Euros

By Mike McGrath, in Blankenhain

Luke Shaw has admitted he feared his European Championship was over after suffering a setback in training with a muscle strain earlier in the tournament.

Shaw was out for more than four months with a hamstring injury and needed to be scanned after “overstretching” during a training session at England’s basecamp at Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land.

The Manchester United full-back, who admitted he was “maybe a little” surprised to be named as the only left-back in Gareth Southgate’s squad, was not on the bench against Denmark and trained on his own before being among the substitutes for the final Group C game.

He made his first appearance of the competition coming off the bench in the quarter-final against Switzerland but was concerned he would not be available for the entire tournament when he suffered his earlier setback.

“I think so,” he said, when asked if he feared his Euros were over. “Purely because of what I had been through. I worked so hard to get to that place and then for something like that to happen I was of course worried, but I had a scan and it wasn’t too bad, so it was only a minor one.

“I overstretched to be honest but it was only minor and I’m here now and happy.”

Ahead of the finals, Shaw revealed his injury nightmare started as he rushed back trying to save Manchester United’s season and Erik ten Hag asked him to play before he was ready to return.

Before the Swiss appearance, his last game was on February 18 when he was injured at Luton Town and he admitted that between his own judgement and United’s medical staff, he should not have played after picking up a problem the previous weekend against Aston Villa.

Southgate called his inclusion in the Euro 2024 squad as a “long shot” but was the only orthodox left-back in the squad, with Kieran Trippier switching flanks to step in.

When asked if he was surprised he was the only left-back in the squad, Shaw said: “Maybe a little bit but I also know how good a job Kieran Trippier can do at left-back, I sort of saw him as left-back cover anyway. Little bit of a surprise but not too much.”

Key tournament dates

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14

Where is Euro 2024 being held?

The tournament is in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

The BBC and ITV/STV are sharing broadcast rights for the European Championship in the United Kingdom.

ITV will show England’s semi-final tomorrow, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

Fixtures, results, groups and brackets

Euro 2024 fixtures and results can be found via our Euro 2024 hub.

How many subs are allowed at Euro 2024?

As was the case for Euro 2020, each side can make five substitutes per match, with each team allowed a maximum of three stoppages to make their changes during the game (excluding half-time and other match delays).

An update on the last tournament is that managers can make a sixth change if a knockout match goes to extra-time.

Euro 2024 tickets

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

Spain: 2/1

England: 5/2

France: 11/4

Netherlands: 9/1

