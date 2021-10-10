Spain vs France LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction tonight

Kylian Mbappe puts France ahead against Spain in the final 10 minutes (Getty Images)

The second ever Nations League final takes place this evening as Spain go head-to-head with France at the San Siro in Milan.

Following Portugal’s triumph against the Netherlands in the inaugural final of the competition in 2019, another heavyweight clash will decide this year’s winners, and both the Spanish and French have certainly earned their spots in this showpiece match. On Wednesday night, Spain ended the remarkable unbeaten run of European champions Italy for a 2-1 win to avenge their defeat in this summer’s Euro 2020 semi-finals, while France battled from two goals down to overcome Belgium 3-2 in the last minute on Thursday.

For former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, this evening’s game represents an opportunity for his new-look Spain side to build upon their fine run at the Euros and claim the country’s first piece of silverware since the 2012 European Championship. France boss Didier Deschamps, meanwhile, will see this clash as a chance for his team to move past their shock exit to Switzerland in the last 16 of this summer’s Euros. The decisive penalty miss in that meeting’s shootout came from Kylian Mbappe, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the equaliser against Belgium from the spot this week.

Follow live updates from the 2021 Nations League final between Spain and France, below.

Spain vs France

Spain XI: Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Alonso, Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Sarabia, F Torres, Oyarzabal

France XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Kimpembe, Pavard, Tchouameni, Pogba, T Hernandez, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema

Varane off injured for France late in first half

Oyarzabal opens scoring for Spain, seconds after France hit crossbar

France immediately equalise as Benzema scores stunner

Mbappe puts France ahead with 10 minutes remaining

Spain 1-2 France

21:37 , Jamie Braidwood

90+2 mins: Azpilicueta swings a ball in towards the back post and a combination of Upamecano and Kimpembe rise to head it clear. France are now starting to run down the clock.

Spain 1-2 France

21:36 , Jamie Braidwood

90+1 mins: There will be five additional minutes for France to hold on, and they’re still going for a third.

Spain 1-2 France

21:35 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: Frantic defending from France! Fornals works a yard of space inside the box but Kimpembe throws himself at the shot to make the block!

Spain 1-2 France

21:34 , Jamie Braidwood

89 mins: But this is where France are at their most dangerous! They break and work the ball to Mbappe, but his low drive is gathered by Simon.

Spain 1-2 France

21:33 , Jamie Braidwood

88 mins: Great save! Spain pick out Oyarzabal with a chipped ball into the box. He catches it full on the volley and Lloris gets down well to make a strong stop to his left!

Spain 1-2 France

21:31 , Jamie Braidwood

85 mins! What a brilliant run from Leo Dubois. The substitute picks up the ball on the right after nice play from Griezmann. He nutmegs a Spain player before feinting past Laporte, who hauls him down on the edge for a yellow card.

Griezmann shoots over the bar from the free kick.

Spain 1-2 France

21:29 , Jamie Braidwood

84 mins: Can Spain respond? They make a double switch, with Mikel Merino and Pablo Fornals both on.

Spain 1-2 France

21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

82 mins: That was a brilliant finish from Mbappe, who stepped over the ball before finishing with his left foot. Nice play, too, from Hernandez who cut inside before playing the ball behind Garcia. Spain looked like they were caught cold.

GOAL! Spain 1-2 France (MBAPPE 80')

21:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Out of nowhere, France take the lead! The ball is played wide to Hernandez and then slipped in to Mbappe, who finishes past Simon at his near post.

But hold on, Mbappe looks like he might have been offside and the goal is being checked. But no, it stands!

Spain 1-1 France

21:22 , Jamie Braidwood

76 mins: Brilliant from Yeremi. He pulls the ball down from the sky before dribbling to the edge of the box and slipping in the over-lapping Koke. France clear for a corner, which hits the first man.

Spain 1-1 France

21:21 , Jamie Braidwood

75 mins: A dangerous France move involving Pogba, Benzema and Mbappe ends as Spain boot the ball clear, before Pogba tries his luck from range with a drive that sails over the bar.

Spain 1-1 France

21:19 , Jamie Braidwood

74 mins: It’s almost as if a switch was flicked in this game - it’s a completely different contest now. Koke is Spain’s next change and comes on for Gavi, who has done himself proud again with his performance in midfield.

Spain 1-1 France

21:17 , Jamie Braidwood

71 mins: Chance! Benzema turns on the edge of the box and slips in Mbappe in the left channel. He opens his body and looks to roll the ball into the far corner, but he doesn’t connect with his shot and Simon can save comfortably.

Spain 1-1 France

21:15 , Jamie Braidwood

70 mins: Mbappe is played in down the right wing but there’s no one there to help him. It’s end to end at the moment, and even Mbappe’s team-mates can’t keep up.

Spain 1-1 France

21:14 , Jamie Braidwood

67 mins: What an unbelievable five minutes. Hernandez hit the bar after a brilliant French move, Oyarzabal finished past Lloris with a composed finish, Benzema curled in a stunner, and we have a classic final on our hands!

Game on!

Spain 1-1 France

21:12 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: The action is relentless! Now Mbappe is played in over the top, he tries to chip Simon but it lands on the roof of the net!

GOAL! Spain 1-1 France (BENZEMA 65')

21:11 , Jamie Braidwood

INSANE! France immediately hit back and what a goal this is from Benzema! He cuts in from the left and curls an unstoppable shot into the far corner!

GOAL! Spain 1-0 France (Oyarzabal 64')

21:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Incredible! Less than 60 seconds after France hit the bar at one end, Spain go down the other and take the lead through Oyarzabal!

Spain 0-0 France

21:08 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Off the bar!

Spain 0-0 France

21:07 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: France are trying to swarm Busquets as much as possible, particularly through Griezmann who gets into a tangle with the midfielder on the halfway line.

Spain 0-0 France

21:06 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: Yeremi is on, replacing Sarabia. Could Torres move into the middle now with Yeremi back out on the right wing?

Spain 0-0 France

21:05 , Jamie Braidwood

59 mins: There were a couple of moments of real quality in midfield there between Gavi and Busquets. They’re coming under so much pressure from the French press but are able to play themselves out of tight situations.

Yeremi Pino looks like he is about to come on for Spain, following his impressive display off the bench against Italy.

Spain 0-0 France

21:01 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: Alonso plays a lovely pass into the box and finds Gavi’s diagonal run. The 17-year-old gets to the ball ahead of Tchouameni before going down under his challenge. Spain appeal for a penalty but it’s quickly waved away. Tchouameni won the ball - and it was an excellent challenge.

Spain 0-0 France

21:00 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: Kounde is the latest to go into the book for a late tackle on Busquets. Just before that, Pogba slid in for a 50-50 tackle when the ball broke loose in midfield. He won possession, and he had to otherwise he could have been off!

Spain 0-0 France

20:59 , Jamie Braidwood

54 mins: This is heating up now! This time France were able to break forward with space ahead of them. Pavard had time to slip in Mbappe, and it took a brilliant recovering tackle from Alonso to deny him.

Spain 0-0 France

20:58 , Jamie Braidwood

53 mins: Kounde gets caught in possession and suddenly Spain break through Sarabia. His ball from the left misses both Torres and Oyarzabal and France clear!

Spain 0-0 France

20:56 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Pogba comes under pressure from Rodri when on the ball inside his box and is able to draw the foul. He then turns and demands why Pavard and his other team-mates weren’t making themselves available. Deschamps asks for calm, as Pogba genuinely looked furious about the lack of help given to him.

Spain 0-0 France

20:53 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: That was a chance for Spain! Torres is able to turn and suddenly Spain have a three on three. He looks for Oyarzabal on the right but the pass is overhit and the move breaks down. A waste from Torres after finding himself in a promising position.

Spain 0-0 France

20:51 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: Busquets gets clattered by Pogba as he stretched to play the ball forward, and the France midfielder picks up a booking early in the second half.

Spain 0-0 France

20:50 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: Back underway at the San Siro!

Half time: Spain 0-0 France

20:49 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are in the tunnel and are about to come out for the second half. No changes for either side.

Half time: Spain 0-0 France

20:44 , Jamie Braidwood

This will be a concern for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Raphael Varane went down with no one near him before being substituted towards the end of the first half. United have matches against Leicester, Atalanta, Liverpool, Tottenham, Atalanta again, and Manchester City after the international window.

Half time: Spain 0-0 France

20:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Nope, this has not been a classic so far. It’s been interesting though, with both teams looking to press the ball high up the pitch and close the ball down in midfield, and it certainly feels like the breakthrough goal will come either through winning the ball back in an advanced area or by playing through the press.

France started reasonably well but then seemed too content to drop when Spain established possession. Spain have played some nice football, with their play coming almost exclusively through Torres on the right, but have lacked a threat.

HALF TIME: Spain 0-0 France

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

It can only get better!

Spain 0-0 France

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

45+1 mins: A loose touch from Pogba almost sees Oyarzabal played through on goal, but Kounde recovers along with Upamecano and the space is quickly closed out.

Spain 0-0 France

20:31 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: Spain come forward through Azpilicueta but Benzema gets back well to deny Torres on the right.

There will be two minutes added on.

Spain 0-0 France

20:28 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Upamecano is on and slots into the middle of France’s back three.

Spain 0-0 France

20:28 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Torres breaks a tackle and slips in Sarabia after drifting inside, but Varane is there to turn his cross behind. Sarabia’s corner goes straight at Lloris.

There’s a problem for Varane, though, who looked uncomfortable when clearing that last cross from the right. The Manchester United defender is going to be taken off and Dayot Upamecano is being readied. It looks like Varane has pulled something, which will be a worry for any watching United fans as well given their schedule of matches after the international break.

Spain 0-0 France

20:25 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Tchouameni wins the ball back from Gavi and France look to come forward, but Rodri gets back well to challenge Griezmann. Pogba then floats a wall towards Mbappe but it’s collected by Simon.

Spain 0-0 France

20:23 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: France were expecting Alonso to cross but the Chelsea wing-back closed his foot on the ball and tried to whip it towards Lloris’ near post. He dragged it a couple of yards wide.

Spain 0-0 France

20:22 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: Another burst from Torres inside is brought to an end by Tchouameni, who concedes the foul outside of the box with a sliding challenge. Perhaps fortunate to escape a booking on that one. Torres has been excellent so far. Direct and central to everything for Spain.

Spain 0-0 France

20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: France have a chance to counter after Griezmann spins Busquets in midfield, but Spain are able to get back well and Laporte wins the ball back from Mbappe on the right.

There were also appeals for a penalty after a cross from Rodri hit Kounde’s arm as he turned away from the cross. But the VAR has checked it and there will be no further action.

Spain 0-0 France

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: If the two semi-finals were thrillers, the final is much more of a slow-burner. We’re yet to have our first real spark in the contest.

Spain 0-0 France

20:13 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: Kimpembe doesn’t look overly comfortable up against Torres. The defender failed to clear a ball in from the right before Torres almost skipped past him, but Kimpembe was able to get a stretched leg to the ball. The corner is cleared at the back post.

Spain 0-0 France

20:11 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: France are able to play out of the Spain press and work the ball out to the left to Benzema. He cuts into the box and plays a one-two with Griezmann but his shot is blocked by Azpilicueta.

Spain 0-0 France

20:10 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: Spain have had over two thirds of the possession so far but have yet to trouble Lloris in the France goal. The crowd in the San Siro recognise Spain’s dominance of the ball with some ‘oles!’ as the passes rack up.

Spain 0-0 France

20:06 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: Torres has been heavily involved in Spain’s attacks so far out on the right - but France seem happy to sit in and soak up the pressure. Tchouameni does well to intercept a pass in midfield and draw a foul from Rodri.

Spain 0-0 France

20:04 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: Spain have France camped outside their box at the moment. Luis Enrique’s side are showing patience on the ball and Gavi almost creates an opening after slipping a challenge from Kimpembe, but he’s then crowded out.

Mbappe goes down after receiving a knock and the match is paused as he gets back to his feet.

Spain 0-0 France

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Marcos Alonso was a danger for Spain against Italy but has yet to see much of the ball so far out on the left. Spain have had a good five minutes or so and are growing into the contest.

Spain 0-0 France

19:58 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Torres drifts in from the right and plays a smart reverse pass to Sarabia, who can’t get a good connection on his shot back across goal. It’s comfortably saved by Lloris.

Interesting to see that Torres has lined up at right wing rather than as a 9, which is where he scored his two goals against Italy.

Spain 0-0 France

19:57 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: There is plenty of space out there for both sides to exploit. First Torres had a run at Kimpembe before Mbappe tried to take on Garcia. But both dribbles were closed off.

Spain 0-0 France

19:54 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Lovely play from France! They work it beautifully across the pitch to Rabiot on the right, but his cross from the right is blocked by a sliding Garcia. An early warning there for Spain, as Benzema, Mbappe, Griezmann and Pogba are combining nicely so far.

Spain 0-0 France

19:52 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: First opening for France! Pogba slides a pass through the defence to Benzema - who goes round Simon but is pushed wide and can’t find Mbappe with the pull back. Benzema looked like he might have been half a yard offside, after Eric Garcia had pushed out early.

Spain 0-0 France

19:51 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: France are pushing high up the pitch when Spain have the ball, and Luis Enrique’s side are looking to pass the ball out under pressure.

Spain 0-0 France

19:49 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: This time it’s Pogba who draws a Spanish foul, which comes from Azpilicueta. Both sides are just testing each other out to start this match.

Spain 0-0 France

19:48 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Gavi catches Tchouameni with a late sliding tackle in midfield. That is set to be a interesting battle, tonight, with just four international caps between them.

Kick off! Spain 0-0 France

19:46 , Jamie Braidwood

The much-loved “tiny football car” brings out the ball and delivers it to Mikel Oyarzabal, who gets us underway!

Anthony Taylor of England is tonight’s referee.

Spain vs France: Nations League final

19:43 , Jamie Braidwood

France are heavily backed by a vocal travelling contingent at the San Siro and that helps add to their stirring rendition of La Marseillaise. Spain’s national anthem gets a good belting out, too.

Spain vs France: Nations League final

19:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Former Portugal and Real Madrid star Luis Figo has brought the Nations League trophy out onto the side of the pitch at the San Siro, and he is soon followed by the two teams.

Kick off is five minutes away!

Spain vs France: Nations League final

19:40 , Jamie Braidwood

This is the first competitive meeting between France and Spain since 2013, which was a 1-0 win for La Roja in a World Cup qualifying fixture. Spain have won five of the last seven matches between the teams - which is a reversal of the historical record between these two great football nations.

Spain vs France: Nations League final

19:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Antoine Griezmann will become the ninth French player to reach 100 caps tonight, joining his manager Didier Deschamps, as well as Lilian Thuram, Hugo Lloris, Thierry Henry, Marcel Desailly, Olivier Giroud, Zinedine Zidane and Patrick Vieira.

Griezmann would also overtake Michel Platini and become France’s third highest scorer outright if he nets tonight.

“It’s going to be a special night,” he said. “It’s a game we have to win. There’s a trophy to win at the end so we will do everything to succeed. We have the right team to do it.

“Admittedly, a 100th appearance is always quite special. The club of players with 100 caps is a very select one so I’m very proud and hopefully the evening will end on a good note too.”

Spain vs France: Nations League final

19:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain beating France to win the Nations League would take on extra significance for defender Aymeric Laporte. The Manchester City player chose to switch nationalities and represent La Roja before the Euros despite being born in France and playing over 50 times for Les Blues in the youth ranks.

Laporte qualified for Spanish citizenship as he moved to Spain in 2010 to join Athletic Bilbao’s academy, and was able to switch nationalities because he had yet to make a senior appearance for France, despite being called up to the senior squad on three occasions. The 27-year-old will face the country of his birth for the first time tonight.

“It will be a very special meeting for me but, as I have always said, I am very focused,” he said this week. “I am 100% or even 300% with Spain. I’ll give it my all. I will face former team-mates (from France’s youth teams) but the only thing I think about is winning this final, that’s the most important thing for me right now.”

Spain vs France: Nations League final

19:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s what the two teams are playing for tonight. France and Spain have won three World Cups and five European Championships between them, but this would be a first Nations League trophy for both and a chance to add another major honour to their respective trophy cabinets.

Spain vs France: Nations League final

19:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain manager Luis Enrique: “Look at France’s squad, and their starting eleven; they play for top clubs and they are stand-out players: the best squad in the world. The three players they have up front [Mbappe, Benzema and Griezmann] are superb and capable of turning any game.

“But we won’t change anything about our attitude or our ideas. We played and beat the best team from the Euro and what better now than to play the reigning world champions?

“I want to win a national title with Spain, that’s something the majority of us have not done. A reminder of how it feels to win a tournament would be good for everyone involved.”

Spain vs France: Nations League final

18:53 , Jamie Braidwood

France manager Didier Deschamps: “It's impossible to deprive Spain of the ball. It's in their DNA to have the majority of possession. You can press but not just any old how. They're capable of passing the ball out even under pressure. They also pressed Italy very well when they lost the ball.

“The best tonic is winning. The evening after the semi-final there was a lot of joy and happiness and it meant there was a lighter mood the next day. It gives everyone confidence.

“Spain have maintained the quality of their play. We have more experience but that gives us no guarantees. We'll need to have all the right ingredients in order to go out there and claim the trophy."

Spain vs France: Nations League final

18:42 , Jamie Braidwood

France team: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Kimpembe; Pavard, Tchouameni, Pogba, ï»¿T Hernandez; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema

And two changes for Deschamps, too! Presnel Kimpembe starts ahead of Lucas Hernandez on the left of the back three, while 21-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni replaces Adrien Rabiot. Tchouameni made an impact in France’s second-half comeback as a substitute on Wednesday.

Spain vs France: Nations League final

18:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain team: Simon; Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Alonso; Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Sarabia, F Torres, Oyarzabal

Two changes for Luis Enrique, with Eric Garcia coming in for Pau Torres in defence and Rodri replacing Koke in midfield.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡ONCE DE ESPAÑA PARA LA FINAL!!



👥 Así sale la @SeFutbol de @LUISENRIQUE21 para luchar por ser campeones de la #NationsLeague ante Francia.



🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡ONCE DE ESPAÑA PARA LA FINAL!!

👥 Así sale la @SeFutbol de @LUISENRIQUE21 para luchar por ser campeones de la #NationsLeague ante Francia.

💪🏼 ¡¡A MUERTE CON VOSOTROS!! ¡¡VAMOOOOS!! #VamosEspaña

Spain vs France: Nations League final

18:34 , Jamie Braidwood

It was a game of two halves for France against Belgium on Wednesday. Didier Deschamps was facing a full-blown crisis when France went into half time 2-0 down and on the back of an abject display. But with the quality in the French team, it only takes a 20-minute spell in which their star names combines to blow the opposition away.

We saw that against Switzerland in the summer, even though Deschamps’ side went on to lose that match, and when Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba clicked against Belgium, Roberto Martinez’s team had no answer. Which France will we see tonight?

France predicted XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, L Hernandez; Pavard, Rabiot, Pogba, ï»¿T Hernandez; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema

Spain vs France: Nations League final

18:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Ferran Torres produced one of the best performances of his career with his two-goal display against Italy on Tuesday, but the forward’s night came to an end earlier than expected after he picked up an injury near the start of the second half. The 21-year-old is expected to be available tonight however, which will be a boost to Luis Enrique.

La Roja are without several would-be starters for the Nations League finals, with Pedri, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata and Jordi Alba all out injured. Torres certainly took his chance on Tuesday, as did 17-year-old Gavi and 18-year-old Yeremi Pino. Both are expected to play a part again tonight after bright debut displays, with Gavi set for his second start for the national team in Enrique’s midfield.

Spain predicted XI: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alonso: Gavi, Busquets, Koke; Sarabia, Torres, Oyarzabal

Spain vs France: Nations League final

18:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain and France reached tonight’s Nations League final thanks to a pair of thrilling semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday. It almost felt like the encore that Euro 2020 deserved, and there was little drop off in terms of competitiveness or intensity. International football should always be fun, and let’s hope we get another entertaining match tonight.

Spain vs France: Nations League final

18:10 , Alex Pattle

The second ever Nations League final takes place this evening as Spain go head-to-head with France at the San Siro in Milan.

Following Portugal’s triumph against the Netherlands in the inaugural final of the competition in 2019, another heavyweight clash will decide this year’s winners, and both the Spanish and French have certainly earned their spots in this showpiece match. On Wednesday night, Spain ended the remarkable unbeaten run of European champions Italy for a 2-1 win to avenge their defeat in this summer’s Euro 2020 semi-finals, while France battled from two goals down to overcome Belgium 3-2 in the last minute on Thursday.

For former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, this evening’s game represents an opportunity for his new-look Spain side to build upon their fine run at the Euros and claim the country’s first piece of silverware since the 2012 European Championship. France boss Didier Deschamps, meanwhile, will see this clash as a chance for his team to move past their shock exit to Switzerland in the last 16 of this summer’s Euros. The decisive penalty miss in that meeting’s shootout came from Kylian Mbappe, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the equaliser against Belgium from the spot this week.