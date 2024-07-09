Spain vs France: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Spain tonight take on France in the first Euro 2024 semi-final showdown.

La Roja have established themselves as favourites for the trophy with a string of impressive displays, and became the first team to book their spot in the final four of the competition by outlasting hosts Germany in an extra-time thriller in Stuttgart.

Luis de la Fuente’s side led for much of the second half through substitute Dani Olmo’s goal, with Mikel Merino then preventing a penalty shootout with a last-gasp 119th-minute header after Florian Wirtz had equalised dramatically in the final stages of normal time.

It was an incredible win for Spain, the only side to achieve victory in every match at this tournament so far, but it came at a potentially huge cost.

Meanwhile, Les Bleus came through a penalty shootout to send Portugal home later the same day, after an arduous goalless draw through 120 minutes.

That will do little to ease the French worries around Didier Deschamps and his negative style of play during the European Championship, which is yet to yield a goal of their own in open play. However, they are now one game away from a third major final in four tournaments.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Spain vs France is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

France beat Portugal on penalties (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Spain vs France

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer apps and websites.

Spain vs France team news

Spain XI: Simon, Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Olmo, Yamal, Morata, Williams

Subs: Raya, Vivian, Merino, Joselu, Ferran, Oyarzabal, Grimaldo, Remiro, Baena, Zubimendi, Fermin, Ayoze

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Muani, Mbappe

Subs: Samba, Pavard, Mendy, Camavinga, Giroud, Thuram, Zaire Emery, Fofana, Coman, Clauss, Areola, Konate, Barcola, Griezmann.

Spain vs France prediction

Spain have looked the most superior team at the Euros but were increasingly ragged and tired as their quarter-final wore on. De la Fuente’s squad is not the deepest and suspensions could take their toll in this game.

France, on the other hand, are generally defending very well with their attack being completely lacklustre and Deschamps has little idea about how to spark it into life.

If Les Bleus can sit deep, frustrate Spain and attack on the counter then their gameplan could just pay off to upset a popular young Spanish team which lacks their opponents’ experience in these games.

France to win on penalties.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

France won their last meeting in the 2021 Nations League final and they knocked Spain out at the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2000. They also beat La Roja in the Euro 1984 final, whereas Spain’s only major tournament victory over France came at Euro 2012.

Spain wins: 16

France wins: 13

Draws: 7

