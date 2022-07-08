Spain vs Finland Euro 2022 live: score and latest updates from Stadium MK

Tamara Prenn
·9 min read
Spain vs Finland Euro 2022 live: score and latest updates from Stadium MK - Steve Bardens/UEFA
Spain vs Finland Euro 2022 live: score and latest updates from Stadium MK - Steve Bardens/UEFA

05:23 PM

19 min: ESP 0-1 FIN

The corner flies high into the box, but is deflected out. Spain get a shot moments later, a long cross from Ouahabi, which may have been meant for Garcia. Korpela stretches to make the save, before realising it's going to nip over the cross bar.

05:22 PM

17 min: ESP 0-1 FIN

Sallstrom picks up a loose ball, and goes for goal on the left, pursued by two of Spain's defenders. She is tumbled by Leon, but no foul is given. Finland are showing vigour, and Spain, for all of their press, haven't had the breakaway runs that Finland have had, smothered by their opponent's tight defence.

But then Garcia has a chance, linking up with Caldentey to send in a ball from the right that Pikkujamsa bodies out of play for a corner.

05:19 PM

15 min: ESP 0-1 FIN

Paredes plays to Guijarro, who then resets, before passing off to Guerrero, struggling to get through the sticky Finnish line up defence. Gonzalez takes a shot from the very edge of the penalty which takes off nicely, but drops to land in Korpela's arms.

05:17 PM

13 min: ESP 0-1 FIN

Engman picks up a wonderful pass as she makes a determined run into the box, troubling Panos as Sallstrom did, on the right, but the strike doesn't find its target.

Bomati tries to feed the ball in from the right, but the shot drifts just long of Garcia.

05:15 PM

11 min: ESP 0-1 FIN

Caldentey sends the ball through the centre towards Finland's penalty area, but there's no specific player there. Finland are frustrating Spain in the opening minutes, and likely loving every minute of it.

05:13 PM

9 min: ESP 0-1 FIN

First shot for Spain, Caldentey cutting inside from the left to strike the ball straight into Korpela's hands.

Spain resets, Paredes sending a clean ball looping through the Finnish half, but Garcia, and intended target is swarmed quickly. There's another Spanish run in from the right on Korpela's goal, but Finland are massed too deep.

05:11 PM

7 min: ESP 0-1 FIN

Sent in, Paredes picks up on the far side of the box to cross back, but although Spain continue to buzz around the Finnish box, they can't finish off a chance, the ball sliding across the goalmouth. A tackle on Guerrero slows the game for Finland, and Sallstrom takes another opportune run on the right, but shoots too early, ball flying out of play.

05:09 PM

5 min: ESP 0-1 FIN

Batlle attempts to press on the right, but is stymied. Guerrero sends in a cross into the box but can't find a teammate. When the ball glances out to Garcia, she attempts to send the ball into the box, but there's a deflection and another corner for Spain.

05:08 PM

3 min: ESP 0-1 FIN

The all-time leading goalscorer strikes again. Sallstrom knew that catching a well-drilled and talented Spanish side off-guard was the way to go, and she capitalised at her earliest opportunity.

Spain regroup and begin the press, Bonmati heading towards the penalty area, but she is tackled by Westerlund forcing the first corner. Caldentey takes it short, and when Esther gets to it, it goes over the cross bar.

05:05 PM

1 min: GOAL! ESP 0-1 FIN

Spain are away immediately, Esther troubling Korpela and forcing her out of the goal mouth early.

But there's a breakaway from Finland, Sallstrom on the run. She breaks loose, goes for goal, and it bypasses Panos to hit the far post, and glance in! Early lead for Finland.

05:03 PM

The Spanish team poses with an 'Alexia' jersey

... before setting up on the pitch. The referee blows the whistle, and we're off.

05:00 PM

The players emerge from the tunnel

To cheers from a fired-up crowd at Stadium MK. The anthems are sung, and we're moments from getting under way.

04:56 PM

A tribute to Putellas, watching from the sidelines

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Alexia Putellas of Spain, who will miss the game due to an injury; poses for a photo with teammates prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England - Catherine Ivill/UEFA
MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Alexia Putellas of Spain, who will miss the game due to an injury; poses for a photo with teammates prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England - Catherine Ivill/UEFA

04:49 PM

Just over 10 minutes to go until kick-off

Finland fans in good spirits ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group B match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Picture date: Friday July 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Euro 2022 Spain. - Nigel French/PA
Finland fans in good spirits ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group B match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Picture date: Friday July 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Euro 2022 Spain. - Nigel French/PA
Young Spain supporters await kick off in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group B football match between Spain and Finland at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, north of London on July 8, 2022 - Damien Meyer/AFP
Young Spain supporters await kick off in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group B football match between Spain and Finland at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, north of London on July 8, 2022 - Damien Meyer/AFP
MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Finland fans show their support prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. - Steve Bardens/UEFA
MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Finland fans show their support prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. - Steve Bardens/UEFA

04:42 PM

If you haven't already - try our Euro 2022 predictor

04:34 PM

Spain should avoid complacency against Finland's record goalscorer

04:29 PM

A stylish show of Finnish support

Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Group B - Spain v Finland - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Britain - July 8, 2022 A Finland fan inside the stadium before the match&nbsp; - Peter Cziborra/Reuters
Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Group B - Spain v Finland - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Britain - July 8, 2022 A Finland fan inside the stadium before the match - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

04:25 PM

Inspiring words from the Finnish team

04:24 PM

Spain have arrived at Stadium MK

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: A general view inside the Spain dressing room is seen prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England - Catherine Ivill/UEFA
MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: A general view inside the Spain dressing room is seen prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England - Catherine Ivill/UEFA
MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Players of Spain inspect the pitch prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England - Steve Bardens/UEFA
MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Players of Spain inspect the pitch prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England - Steve Bardens/UEFA
MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 8, 2022 in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. - Andrew Kearns/CameraSport
MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 8, 2022 in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. - Andrew Kearns/CameraSport
Spanish national team manager Jorge Vilda at Stadium MK - Steve Bardens/UEFA
Spanish national team manager Jorge Vilda at Stadium MK - Steve Bardens/UEFA

04:12 PM

Team news in black and white

Spain's starting XI: Sandra Pano (GK), Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes (c), Maria Leon, Leila Ouahabi, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Irene Guerrero, Lucia Garcia, Mariona Caldentey, Esther Gonzalez 

Substitutes: Lola Gallardo, Laia Aleixandri, Ivana Andres, Athenea del Castillo, Marta Cardona, Amaiur Sarriegi, Teresa Abelleira, Olga Carmona, Andrea Pereira, Sheila Garcia, Claudia Pina, Misa Rodriguez

Finland's starting XI: Tinja-Riikka Korpela (GK) (c), Elli Pikkujamsa, Tuija Hyyrynen, Ria Oling, Emma Koivisto, Adelina Engman, Emmi Alanen, Anna Westerlund, Sanni Franssi, Linda Sallstrom, Eveliina Summanen

Substitutes:  Katriina Talaslahti, Anna Tamminen, Anna Auvinen, Olga Ahtinen, Juliette Kemppi, Nora Heroum, Jenny Danielsson, Heidi Kollanen, Natalia Kuikka, Essi Sainio, Amanda Rantanen, Jutta Rantala

04:03 PM

And how Finland will be lining up

04:02 PM

Today's Spanish XI

In a slickly-edited video, no less.

04:00 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Spain versus Finland, kicking off at Stadium MK at 5pm.

This afternoon's match is the first fixture for Group B, arguably one of, if not the most, challenging groups in the tournament, with Spain, Denmark and eight-time winners Germany jostling for those top two spots.

Spain have long been touted as the bookies' favourites, in no small part due to the nine players from the titanic Barcelona side that won the 2021 Champions League and this year swept Spain's domestic treble.

But their chances took a serious blow when star player Alexia Putellas, thought to be one of the best women's player in the world and the midfield lynchpin of that Barcelona side, pulled out of the squad on Tuesday after suffering an ACL injury which will keep her out of competitive football for six months at the very least. This absence came soon after the news that Spain's record goalscorer, Jennifer Hermoso, would not be able to take up her place in the squad too.

Spain's midfielder Alexia Putellas, injured, seats on a chair during a team training session at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, central England on July 7, 2022, on the eve of their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 football match against Finland. - Damien Meyer/AFP
Spain's midfielder Alexia Putellas, injured, seats on a chair during a team training session at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, central England on July 7, 2022, on the eve of their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 football match against Finland. - Damien Meyer/AFP

Whilst their chances of taking the title may have been jeopardised, Finland still have much to fear from Jorge Vilda's side, particularly from in-form players such as midfielder Aitana Bonmai and talented young forward Claudia Pina, who both play with Putellas at Barcelona.

By contrast, Finland look almost certain to finish last in the fiercely competitive group, but with the team returning to the competition after failing to qualify in 2017, they will no doubt have everything to prove. A player to watch out for in Finnish blue and white is their highest goalscorer, Linda Sallstrom, who has nevertheless had her international career suffer a curious misfortune: Sallstrom hasn't taken part in a major competition with Finland since the European Championships in 2009.

Ahead of kick-off in an hour's time, we will be bringing all the team news and updates from Milton Keynes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

