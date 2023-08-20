Spain vs England: Women’s World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h today

Today, England can lift the Women’s World Cup for the first time if they can beat Spain is Sydney.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are bidding to become the first senior England team to win a World Cup since Bobby Moore's team beat West Germany in 1966.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE!

The Lionesses beat co-hosts Australia 3-1 to book their place in the final, while Spain beat Sweden 2-1 thanks to a dramatic late show in their semi-final.

Wiegman led the Lionesses to Euros glory last summer and has insisted she does not feel under pressure to end the country’s 57-year wait for a World Cup win. Both England and Spain are playing in their first World Cup Final.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England is scheduled for an 11am BST kick-off time today, Sunday August 20, 2023.

The match will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Where to watch Spain vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the final will be televised live and free-to-air both on ITV and the BBC. Coverage starts at 9:25am on ITV1 and 10am on BBC One.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live and for free online via the respective ITV and BBC Sport websites, plus the BBC iPlayer and ITVX app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Spain vs England team news

Lauren James is available after serving her two-game suspension for her red for stamping on Michelle Alozie during the last-16 win over Nigeria.

The Chelsea star’s availability is a major boost for the Lionesses but also offers Wiegman a selection dilemma after they made it through the last two rounds without her, with Ella Toone expected to keep her place.

Otherwise, England have a fully-fit squad and should be unchanged from the rousing Australia win, with injured captain Leah Williamson set to cheer them on from the stands.

Back in the fold: Lauren James is available again for England after a two-match suspension (The FA via Getty Images)

Spain vs England prediction

Spain have done incredibly well to reach their first ever World Cup final after such a controversial build-up to the tournament and are a massively exciting team full of attacking talent, with some of the best players on the planet including Aitana Bonmati, while they are also no strangers to drama and late goals.

Story continues

But England have certainly got that big-game experience in the locker after their fairytale Euros success on home soil at Wembley last summer and should make that pay off on the biggest stage of all to secure a sublime double inside 12 months, writing their names into football folklore in the process. Sporting immortality awaits.

England to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England also faced Spain at the quarter-final stage of last summer’s Euros, coming from behind to win 2-1 in extra time at Brighton’s Amex Stadium courtesy of dramatic goals from Toone and Georgia Stanway that eventually cancelled out Esther Gonzalez's opener.

They also met at the 2013 and 2017 Euros as well as at the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup, but this is the maiden Women’s World Cup clash between the two nations.

Spain wins: 3

England wins: 7

Draws: 6

Spain vs England match odds

Spain to lift trophy: 7/4

England to lift trophy: 7/4

Draw (in 90 mins): 6/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).