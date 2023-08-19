Spain vs England: Three key battles that will decide Women’s World Cup final

Spain and England go head to head in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

A first-time winner is guaranteed in Sydney with both nations having reached the global showpiece for the very first time following thrilling last-four wins over Sweden and co-hosts Australia respectively.

Sarina Wiegman’s England are looking to add the biggest prize in the sport to their trophy cabinet just a year on from their fairytale European Championship success on home soil.

It should be quite a contest this weekend and Standard Sport’s Simon Collings picks out the key battles that will decide the match in his final tactics dossier.

Alessia Russo v Irene Paredes

After a slow start to the tournament, Russo scored in the quarter-finals and semi-finals to announce her arrival on the world stage. The new Arsenal striker has looked reborn playing alongside Lauren Hemp, who creates space for her by running in behind.

The Lionesses will look to use Russo as an outlet, especially because they will aim to play direct and over the Spanish press. Russo will be charged with holding the ball up and bringing others into play. Paredes is an experienced centre-back with almost 100 caps over more than a decade.

The Barcelona star is one of the best defenders in the world and her importance to the team has increased in the absence of Mapi Leon, who was one of 15 players who boycotted Spain’s national team last September, citing a toxic culture created by head coach Jorge Vilda.

Midfield battle: Barcelona team-mates Aitana Bonmati and Keira Walsh go head to head (Getty Images)

Keira Walsh v Aitana Bonmati

The two midfielders are club-mates at Barcelona, so know each other well. Walsh’s influence for England has reduced over the course of the World Cup due to their switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation. England have turned into a more direct side and Walsh’s role on Sunday will be more defensive based.

Bonmati has been one of the best players in the world over the past year and is a contender to win the Ballon d’Or. She is the most attacking of Spain’s midfield trio and likes to find pockets of space just off the front-three. Bonmati has three goals and two assists so far at the tournament and, even with the return to fitness of Alexia Putellas, she remains Spain’s main playmaker.

Millie Bright vs Jennifer Hermoso

Since the start of the knockout stages, England captain Bright has been a rock at the back. A knee injury sustained in March meant she did not play any competitive football for four months ahead of the tournament, before making her comeback in the opening group-stage game against Haiti.

The Chelsea centre-back struggled in that match but is now back to full fitness and looking imperious at the heart of the England backline. Bright likes to defend on the front foot and will aim to get tight to Hermoso, who is Spain’s record goalscorer and is exceptionally good with her feet.

Hermoso can operate as a No10 or No9, and has played in both positions at this World Cup. Spain will most likely look to use her as a centre-forward in Sunday’s showdown.

Hermoso is a great finisher and strong in the air. She has enjoyed a fine tournament, showcasing how she can find the net and create with three goals and two assists, and will pose a dangerous threat to England.