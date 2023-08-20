Spain vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Spain vs England LIVE!

Spain and England face off in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney today. Both teams are just one win away from creating history by lifting their country’s first-ever World Cup in the women’s game.

The Lionesses have played their way into the tournament after huge injury problems in the build-up and are looking to take their European success to the world stage. Sarina Wiegman’s side are hugely experienced at this level and must make a decision whether to stick with Ella Toone in her line-up or start Lauren James on her return from suspension.

Spain, meanwhile, have put a difficult build-up behind them too after off-pitch controversies between the management team and some of the players. They cannot be underestimated after such a breakout campaign in Australia. Follow Spain vs England LIVE via Standard Sport’s dedicated matchday blog, with Simon Collings providing expert analysis from Sydney!

Spain vs England latest news

Kick-off: 11am BST | Stadium Australia

How to watch: BBC and ITV

Spain team news

England team news

Evening Standard score prediction

Spain - England

Early Spain team news

08:32 , Marc Mayo

Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has struggled to make her mark on the tournament so far yet was given a start in the semi-final win over Sweden.

Threatening the Barcelona star’s place is Salma Paralluelo, the teenage winger who has scored off the bench in back-to-back games.

08:27 , Marc Mayo

Predicted England XI (3-4-1-2): Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp.

Early England team news

08:19 , Marc Mayo

Lauren James is available after serving her two-game suspension for her red for stamping on Michelle Alozie during the last-16 win over Nigeria.

The Chelsea star’s availability is a major boost for the Lionesses but also offers Wiegman a selection dilemma after they made it through the last two rounds without her, with Ella Toone expected to keep her place.

Otherwise, England have a fully-fit squad and should be unchanged from the rousing Australia win, with injured captain Leah Williamson set to cheer them on from the stands.

Where to watch Spain vs England

08:13 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the final will be televised live and free-to-air both on ITV and the BBC. Coverage starts at 9:25am on ITV1 and 10am on BBC One.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live and for free online via the respective ITV and BBC Sport websites, plus the BBC iPlayer and ITVX app.

Spain vs England LIVE!

08:07 , Marc Mayo

Today. Is. The. Day.

Spain and England go head to head to in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final at 11am BST in Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

The Lionesses have knocked out underdogs Nigeria, plucky Colombia and co-hosts Australia to reach this stage where they are just a win away from lifting the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Up against the European champions are a Spain team not to be underestimated, featuring a bucket load of Barcelona players who have dominated the club game in recent years.

Join us right here at Standard Sport for all the build-up, match action and reaction, featuring Marc Mayo on the play-by-play calls and Simon Collings in position Down Under for expert analysis.