Spain vs England live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup final for FREE on TV in UK today?

Spain and England meet in the Women’s World Cup final today.

The Lionesses are just one game away from making yet more history and writing themselves into folklore forever.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE!

Sarina Wiegman’s side have played their way into this tournament and take on a Spain side who have put problems of their own to one side to get to this stage in sensational fashion.

Neither side have won the World Cup in the women’s game before and a victory would inspire generations.

Where to watch Spain vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the final will be televised live and free-to-air both on ITV and the BBC. Coverage starts at 9:25am on ITV1 and 10am on BBC One.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live and for free online via the respective ITV and BBC Sport websites, plus the BBC iPlayer and ITVX app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.