Spain vs Czech Republic live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live on TV in UK today?

Spain host the Czech Republic later today as they bid to keep within touching distance of group leaders Portugal.

A Pablo Sarabia goal helped Luis Enrique to their first win of their Nations League campaign last time out and, currently, they sit two points behind the leaders in Group 2A.

With the Czechs only one behind, three points feel vital for the Spanish.

Another win would help end this summer on a relative high before the next round of fixtures in September, when World Cup preparation will be well underway.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Spain vs Czech Republic

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 19.35pm BST before a 19.45 kick-off in Malaga.

Live stream: The Premier Player will offer a live stream service for those who subscribe, with packages costing from £9.99 onwards in the UK.