Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Jonathan Gorrie
·2 min read
If Euro 2020 did anything, it proved that Spain were back on the international stage to at least some degree.

While perhaps not the powerhouse of old, their run to the semi-finals did end their hoodoo of not having won a knockout game since winning Euro 2012. Though still a work in progress, Luis Enrique’s team did impress last summer.

Wednesday’s opponents Costa Rica, meanwhile, will take some beating. Afforded the luxury of being in-camp for a while now, they have previous when it comes to getting out of difficult-looking groups, as England and Italy found out in 2014.

An interesting looking group also containing Germany and Japan, here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 4pm GMT kick-off time on Wednesday November 23, 2022.

The Al Thumama Stadium in Doha will host.

Where to watch Spain vs Costa Rica

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV.

Live stream: The ITV Hub and STV Player (both free with subscriptions) will offer a live stream service.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Spain vs Costa Rica team news

Jose Gaya was forced to pull out of the Spain squad through injury, with Barcelona’s young starlet Alejandro Balde called up as a replacement.

Called up: Alejandro Balde replaced Jose Gaya after a breakthrough season at Barcelona (AFP via Getty Images)
Called up: Alejandro Balde replaced Jose Gaya after a breakthrough season at Barcelona (AFP via Getty Images)

The biggest decisions for Enrique come up front. Alvaro Morata continues to divide opinion and despite the fact Ferran Torres impressed at the Euros, the Atletico forward looks likely to start.

At this stage, Costa Rica have no fresh injury concerns.

Spain vs Costa Rica prediction

While something of a cliché these days, Spain do struggle to convert chances despite their ability on the ball.

0-0  draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Spain wins: 2

Draws: 1

Costa Rica wins: 0

Spain vs Costa Rica latest odds

Spain to win: 1/6

Draw: 6/1

Costa Rica wins: 18/1

