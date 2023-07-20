Spain vs. Costa Rica airs 3:30 a.m. EDT Friday on Fox Sports 1. How else to watch the World Cup match

It's another early – or late start – for 2023 FIFA World Cup action, depending on where you are in the U.S.

When Spain, the sixth-ranked team in the world, takes on Costa Rica at 3:30 a.m. EDT/12:30 a.m. PDT Friday, it will actually be Friday night on Day 2 of the World Cup in New Zealand, which is co-hosting the tournament with Australia.

Spain and Costa Rica are in Group C with Japan and Zambia. Spain is the favorite to win the group, but Japan is ranked No. 10 on the field (and No. 11 in the world). Costa Rica is ranked No. 30 on the field (No. 36 in the world) behind Zambia (No. 25 on the field).

Spain vs. Costa Rica start time

The Spain vs. Costa Rica match starts at 3:30 a.m. EDT/12:30 a.m. PDT Friday in Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand Time Zone

That kickoff is 7:30 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time, which is 16 hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time, and 12 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), according to TimeandDate.com.

Spain vs. Costa Rica Channel

The game will air live on Fox Sports 1, with a Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo. You can also stream Fox Sports 1 on the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com (Reminder: You need pay TV provider credentials to watch). Stream Spanish-language broadcasts on Peacock. Fox and Telemundo can be found on streaming subscription services such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and YouTube TV.

The game will be replayed at 9 a.m. EDT on Fox Sports 2, then at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Fox Soccer Plus. Replays will also be available in the Fox Sports app and on Peacock sometime after the matches have concluded.

