Spain vs. Belgium: How to watch the Women's Basketball Quarterfinal game at the 2024 Olympics today

Belgium's Elise Ramette and the rest of her team will face Spain in the women's basketball quarterfinals at the Olympics (VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain is having a great run when it comes to Olympic women's basketball, having just clinched a silver in the 3x3 tournament, and their women's 5x5 team heading into the quarterfinals. Spain will face Belgium on Wednesday, August 7, and the winner will head to the seminfinals (You can check out the standings of all the women's teams to see who came out on top and who didn't advance.) Both teams had two wins apiece during the preliminary stage of the Games.

Spain vs. Belgium will be played at Bercy Arena in Paris, and will air live on Peacock on Wednesday morning. We've got the full schedule and remaining list of competitors of every game from here on out at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris; here's what to know and when to tune in.

How to watch Belgium vs. Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympics:

Date: Wednesday, August 7

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: Bercy Arena, Paris

TV channels: Universo

Streaming: Peacock

Where can I stream the Belgium vs. Spain women's quarterfinal game at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

You can watch the Belgium vs. Spain game, as well as every other women's basketball game, on Peacock. You can also find most events covered on NBCOlympics.com.

Where to watch Belgium vs. Spain on TV:

In addition to streaming on Peacock, Belgium vs. Spain will be part of Universo's encore basketball coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

How to watch Olympic Basketball without cable:

How to watch Belgium vs. Spain for free

Peacock may be the most comprehensive place to watch the Olympics, but it comes with a monthly subscription fee. If you're interested in watching coverage of the Olympics for free, you can stream free sports coverage from all around the world with the help of a VPN. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

For example, to watch the Belgium vs. Spain without signing up for Peacock, you can tune into Australia's 9Now for full coverage of the game. Just sign into your VPN, find a server located in Australia, then make a free account on 9now.com to stream all the action.

And if you need help figuring out how to livestream with a VPN on your TV, there's a guide for that too.

Who is competing in women's basketball at the 2024 Olympics?

12 women's basketball teams started out at the 2024 Olympics. France gained automatic qualification as the host country. The other countries that qualified are listed below:

Women's Basketball tournament:

Group A: Serbia, Spain, People’s Republic of China, Puerto Rico

Group B: Canada, Nigeria, Australia, France

Group C: Germany, United States, Japan, Belgium

Of these 12 teams, 8 of them advanced to the quarterfinals. They are: USA, Nigeria, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Serbia, and Australia.

2024 Olympic Women's Basketball schedule:

All four games of the women's quarterfinals will be held on August 7. The winners of those games will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on August 9. All games are available to stream on Peacock, and the broadcast network – USA, NBC, Telemundo, or NBC Universo – where specific matches can be viewed is noted where applicable.

August 7

Women's Quarterfinal: Serbia vs. Australia – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Women's Quarterfinal: Spain vs. Belgium – 8:30 a.m. ET (Peacock, encore on NBC Universo at 10 a.m. ET)

Women's Quarterfinal: Germany vs. France – 12 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Women's Quarterfinal: Nigeria vs. USA – 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock, USA, encore on USA at 11:30 p.m. ET)

August 9

Women's Semifinal – 11:15 a.m. ET (Peacock, NBC, encore on USA at 6 p.m. ET)

Women's Semifinal – 3 p.m. ET (Peacock, NBC Universo, encore on USA at 8 p.m. ET)

August 11

Women's Bronze Final – 5:30 a.m. ET (Peacock, USA)

Women's Gold Final – 9:30 a.m. ET (Peacock, NBC, encore on USA at 3:30 p.m. ET)

