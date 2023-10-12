Is Spain v Scotland on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online tonight

Scotland will hope to continue their winning run in Euro 2024 qualifying as they travel to take on Spain.

Steve Clarke’s side are five from five in their campaign so far, including a famous victory over Spain at Hampden Park in March. The Scots will seal qualification with a victory in Spain, or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus in the other Group A fixture this evening.

Luis de la Fuente has since led the hosts to victory in the Nations League, though, and Spain will no doubt fancy a dose of revenge to remain on track in the group.

Spain have played one game fewer than Scotland and would move to within three points of the leaders with a win. The top two teams will progress to the Euros and La Roja face a trip to face Norway and Erling Haaland on Sunday.

When is Spain vs Scotland?

Spain vs Scotland is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 12 October at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ViaPlay Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm BST. All of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are being shown on ViaPlay, which requires a ViaPlay Total pass subscription. The match can be accessed by downloading the ViaPlay app or through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. It can also be streamed directly on the ViaPlay website.

Team news

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has pulled out of the Spain squad, while Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino has also withdrawn. That has brought about a first senior call-up for Bryan Zaragoza of Granada, who could make a debut off the bench with Luis de la Fuente likely to stick with a relatively settled starting side.

Scotland have also lost a couple of players from their squad: Ryan Jack has remained with Rangers after picking up an injury against Aberdeen recently, and a hamstring issue has ruled Kevin Nisbet out, too. A similar ailment led to Kieran Tierney’s omission from Steve Clarke’s squad, with the Arsenal loannee having missed Real Sociedad’s last two games.

Predicted line-ups

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, N. Williams.

Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Cooper; Hickey, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

Prediction

Spain secure victory to end Scotland’s unbeaten qualifying run. Spain 3-1 Scotland.