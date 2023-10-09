Spain v Scotland: Rangers' Ryan jack pulls out of squad for Euro 2024 qualifier with injury

Euro 2024 qualifying: Spain v Scotland Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville Date: Thursday, 12 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/online, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Ryan Jack has withdrawn from the Scotland squad before Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier away to Spain.

The midfielder has missed two Rangers's last two matches after picking up an injury against former club Aberdeen.

Manager Steve Clarke, also without injured defender Kieran Tierney, has not called up a replacement.

Scotland will qualify for next summer's finals in Germany if they avoid defeat in Spain or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus on the same night.

Clarke's side top Group A with five wins from five and beat Spain 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Hampden in Park March.