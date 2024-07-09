Spain v France LIVE: Latest team news and line-ups as Jesus Navas and Dembele start Euro 2024 semi-final

Spain take on France in a heavyweight battle in the first semi-final at Euro 2024, with the winner taking a place in the final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July.

La Roja battled past hosts Germany in an entertaining quarter-final in Stuttgart, with a 119th-minute Mikel Merino header giving them their place in the last four after an enthralling game.

Les Bleus fared a little worse in their quarter-final, squeezing past Portugal on penalties after a 120-minute display that was often tepid, pedestrian and lacking in attacking threat.

Questions remain over whether Didier Deschamps can take this side – who have not scored an open-play goal of their own all tournament – into a fourth final of his tenure. Luis de la Fuente’s impressive Spain side – who remain favourites to win the competition – lie in wait.

Euro 2024: Spain v France

Spain face France in the first semi-final of Euro 2024, with kick-off at 8pm, live on BBC One

La Roja beat hosts 2-1 Germany in an enthralling contest to get here, with France getting past Portugal on penalties

Spain XI: Simon; Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Spain - France

France team news

Didier Deschamps has made two changes to the side that scraped through on penalties against Portugal.

In midfield, Adrien Rabiot returns from suspension and takes the place of Eduardo Camavinga. Antoine Griezmann also drops out, losing his place to Ousmane Dembele.

Spain team news

Spain’s only changes come due to injury and suspension, with Luis de la Fuente forced into three changes from the starting eleven against Germany.

At right-back, Jesus Navas comes in for the suspended Dani Carvajal, while Nacho replaces Robin Le Normand in central defence. Dani Olmo comes into midfield for Pedri.

France line-up

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

SUBS: Samba, Areola, Pavard, Konate, Mendy, Clauss, Camavinga, Zaire-Emery, Fofana, Coman, Thuram, Griezmann, Giroud, Barcola.

Team news & line-up announcements

Official team news from France should be arriving at any moment now.

Les Blues have no suspensions or injuries to worry about, although the performances of players such as Eduardo Camavinga last time out could give Deschamps some selection headaches.

Spain line-up

SPAIN XI: Simon; Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata.

SUBS: Raya, Vivian, Merino, Joselu, Torres, Oyarzabal, Grimaldo, Remiro, Baena, Zubimendi, Fermin, Perez.

Some of those taking to the pitch tonight may have the golden boot in mind too.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the leading scorer in competition history with five goals at Euro 2020 taking his overall aggregate to 14 and sealing the Golden Boot in the process, as his assist saw him edge the comparatively unheralded Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic, who also netted on five occasions during the tournament. However, he flopped entirely in this summer’s edition, failing to score a single goal and missing a penalty en route to a quarter-final exit.

Footballing greats such as Antonie Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Alan Shearer and Gerd Muller are among those who have won the prestigious prize throughout the history of the Euros and the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Jamal Musiala and Romelu Lukaku are hoping to join them this time around.

It hasn’t been an extremely high-scoring campaign so far in individual terms, but that just means there are still some in the running who haven’t had a prolific tournament - one big game in front of goal could change everything.

Euro 2024 yellow card and suspension rules for semi-finals and final

Speaking of suspended players...

England were left sweating on suspensions in the knockouts after a flurry of yellow cards in the first half of their last-16 tie against Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Defender Marc Guehi played no part in the quarter-final after picking up two bookings in two games, while Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham then joined him in the book in that match.

But yellow cards picked up in the group stage, last-16 and quarter-finals are wiped before the semi-finals - meaning the Three Lions, the Oranje, plus France and Spain’s squads, all get a blank slate at this point - other than those like Dani Carvajal who were sent-off or booked for the second time in their last appearance.

17:40 , Chris Wilson

Ahead of both semi-finals, here’s a reminder of the schedule and how you can watch them.

Euro 2024 nears its finale after the last eight teams were whittled down to four ahead of the semi-finals.

Germany, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey all fell at the quarter-final stage, as Spain set up a mouth-watering clash with France and England squeezed through to face Netherlands.

The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday night, before Sunday’s final in Berlin.

Below is the full fixture schedule for the Euro 2024 knockout stages, and TV arrangements:

17:30 , Chris Wilson

We’re bringing you all the team news, squad updates and preparation ahead of tomorrow night’s game.

Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a mask for France against Portugal at Euro 2024?

France captain Kylian Mbappe will wear a mask throughout the rest of Euro 2024 after breaking his nose during the team’s opening victory against Austria.

The superstar forward was left covered in blood after suffering the brutal injury when his face collided into the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso, later leaving the stadium in an ambulance.

Subsequent tests confirmed Mbappe did not require immediate surgeryand he returned to training two days later while sporting a protective covering in the colours of the French flag, alleviating concerns that he would be ruled out of the tournament.

Spain v France referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Slavko Vincic?

Slavko Vincic will referee the first semi-final of Euro 2024 between Spain and France in Munich on Tuesday night.

The experienced Slovenian official, 44, became a Fifa-listed referee in 2010 and recently refereed the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Vinčič’s first tournament was Euro 2012, where he attended as an assistant, and he first took charge at a major international tournament during Euro 2020, when he refereed two group-stage games and the quarter-final between Italy and Belgium.

A 38-year-old Jesus Navas will mark Kylian Mbappe in a Euro 2024 semi-final – he might just win

17:00 , Chris Wilson

The generation gap on Spain’s right flank has just grown bigger. Lamine Yamal has spent the tournament passing his school exams and footballing tests, operating in front of a man twice his age, in Dani Carvajal. Yet the six-time Champions League winner was suspended for the Euro 2024semi-final even before he brought his quarter-final to a slightly premature end, rugby-tackling Jamal Musiala to collect his second yellow card deep into extra time.

And so the reserve right-back, who will presumably be parachuted in to face France, whose role will involve racing Kylian Mbappe, is a player who had won the Uefa Cup twice before Yamal was born. One Jesus turned water into wine. The temptation is to think that another may need a still greater miracle to outsprint Mbappe. Jesus Navas, after all, is closer in age to perennial early 90s Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain than he is to Yamal.

But, 21 seasons into his senior career, Navas has a certain timelessness.There are few 38-year-olds whose attributes begin with speed, but his arguably do. He has retained a slim physique that suggests he has zero per cent body fat. As times have changed, Navas hasn’t. He has moved from right wing to right-back yet remains essentially the same.

France’s biggest problem is not really a problem thanks to Didier Deschamps trick

Two of the three players to score for France in Euro 2024 are out of Euro 2024. One no longer plays international football at all. And one single goal from a French player? Well, that was a penalty.

It puts France two games away from an extraordinary achievement: from winning the European Championships without any of their team mustering a goal in open play. It sounds like a feat that the Greece side in 2004 - limited in ability, clean-sheet specialists and set-piece experts - could have pulled off.

Not France, who scored four and three in the last two World Cup finals respectively; who have Kylian Mbappe, potentially the best player in the world for the next few years and, in time, the best in the World Cup’s history; who have a galaxy of attacking talent. But maybe it would be the definitive Didier Deschamps triumph, doing so in his own very particular way.

Spain v France

France are looking to reach their fourth Euros final (1984, 2000 and 2016) but only the second not played on French soil (Euro 2000 in the Netherlands).

Spain, meanwhile, are looking to reach their fifth final, with only Germany playing in more (six). The Spaniards have progressed from four of five semi-finals, but lost on penalties to eventual winners Italy at this stage at Euro 2020.

France’s route to the semi-finals

Ahead of the tournament France were placed in Group D alongside Poland, Austria and the Netherlands in what many spectators named ‘the group of death’. It was undoubtably the most tricky group to qualify from even if Les Bleus made things harder for themselves:

Group Stages

France 1-0 Austria – Unsure how Austria would go, France played it safe as Ralf Rangnick’s men proved they were here to compete. Max Wober’s unfortunate own goal secured three crucial points for Didier Deschamps men.

France 0-0 Netherlands – In what could possibly end up being a preview of the Euro 2024 final, a Kylian Mbappe-less France played out a stalemate with the Dutch.

France 1-1 Poland – Needing to avoid defeat to guarantee qualification for the knockout rounds Mbappe opened the scoring from the penalty spot but a Robert Lewandowski penalty brought Poland an equaliser. It’s the only goal France have conceded thus far.

Last-16

France 1-0 Belgium – After finished behind Austria in Group D, France now had to face Belgium. This time it was a Jan Vertonghen own goal which sent them through.

Quarter-final

France 0-0 Portugal (5-3 on penalties) – Billed as Mbappe vs Ronaldo this knockout round tie didn’t live up to the hype. A goalless draw after 120 minutes took the match to a shootout where the French scored a perfect five and advanced.

Pragmatic France have sights set on trophy

Despite criticism of the way they’ve played so far, Didier Deschamps’s France are a solid team who have not really looked under much threat defensively.

In comparison to England, who have also had the ‘boring’ moniker thrown their way, France have kept four clean sheets in their five matches so far while the Three Lions have conceded four goals in the same time.

Les Bleus are also aiming for a fourth major tournament final in the last eight years, after reaching the Euro 2016 showpiece and headline match of both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

That’s an incredible record which shows how experienced this group is at reaching the latter ends of tournaments something their opponents tonight lack.

“We’re in the semi-finals and it’s something we shouldn’t take for granted, even if we may be used to it recently,” said Deschamps after the quarter-final versus Portugal. “Now we go to win it.”

France prepare for semi-final versus Spain

Here’s a look at the French team going through their training sessions ahead of tonight’s crucial semi-final clash in Munich:

16:00 , Mike Jones

The France coach said: “[Spain] have had the best Euros so far and have left the best impression after every game.

“All Spain teams have always had a good midfield who are able to control games. Rodri in particular is essential to the Spanish team, but all their players are important.”

Rabiot backing Griezmann to perform

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is another French forward yet to find their shooting boots but teammate Adrien Rabiot says the players are all behind the struggling attackers.

“I think everyone is surprised because we know what Antoine is capable of,” Rabiot said, “We saw what he pulled out of the bag at the World Cup, where he was at the peak of his powers as a player.

“I don’t know the reason. We have high expectations when it comes to Antoine and we expect a lot because he’s capable.

“If someone’s having a rough patch then we’re here to support them, but obviously it’d be better if we had the Kylian and the Antoine [we know] playing here at the Euros.”

Dani Olmo is Spain’s antidote to France’s anti-football at Euro 2024

It’s perhaps a triumph of tactics, or simply a triumph of circumstance: France have got to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 without scoring a goal in open play through any of their own 26 members of the squad.

Didier Deschamps’ side have been totally unconcerned by having possession for large stretches of matches. They haven’t really created too many chances either – certainly not in the way that the calibre of players at their disposal would suggest that they might do.

They rank 11th in the tournament for average possession per game. They’ve created the same number of big chances at the Euros as Austria or Turkey. They’ve only scored three in total across five matches and two of them were own goals.

Mbappe in right ‘headspace’ despite poor form

France’s lack of goals have been in part due to the disappointing form of forwards Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

Mbappe, in particular, has struggled since being forced to wear a mask after breaking his nose during France’s opening 1-0 win against Austria.

The striker scored eight of France’s 16 goals at the World Cup in Qatar two years ago but has only netted once so far in Germany and that was from the penalty spot.

“We are convinced Kylian is in the right headspace, as are all of our players,” France boss Didier Deschamps said, “He had an issue with his back, took a blow to the nose - it could have been the end of the road for him but he’s still here.

“His field of vision is changed and it was a huge shock to him but I’m convinced he will do everything he can [against Spain].”

Spain v France

15:30 , Mike Jones

Meeting in the Euro 2024 semi-final, and having already met in the group stage (1996), last 16 (2006), quarter-finals (2000 and 2012) and final (1984) of major tournaments, Spain v France will be just the third fixture to be played at each stage of World Cup and Euros, along with Italy v Spain and England v Germany.

Deschamps says people ‘can watch something else’ if they are bored with France

Didier Deschamps says people who are bored with his France team’s style of play can watch something else instead of Tuesday’s Euro 2024 semi-final with Spain.

Les Bleus have been criticised for the lack of entertainment in their performances matches despite having reached the last four of the tournament in Germany.

However, none of their players have scored a goal from open play with their three goals so far being two own goals and a penalty scored by Kylian Mbappe.

In Monday’s pre-match press conference Deschamps was asked about playing “boring football” to which he responded: “If you are bored, watch another game - you don’t have to watch us, it’s fine.

“Maybe it’s not the same as it was in the past, but we do have the capability to spark emotions and make lots of French men and women happy with our results, especially after a difficult period in our country.”

Meet Lamine Yamal, the 16-year-old Spain wonderkid lighting up Euro 2024

Exactly one year ago Lamine Yamal was playing in the quarter-finals of the U17 European Championships in front of only a few hundred supporters. Skipping past defenders for fun, he registered an assist and scored once in Spain’s 3-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland.

At just 15 years old, he was one of the youngest players competing in the U17 competition at the time. Yet he already stood out among his peers, finishing as the joint top-scorer of the tournament – despite Spain crashing out to France in the semi-final.

Pre-match thoughts of Luis de la Fuente:

“We’re facing a football superpower, a great opponent. They are not just powerful as a team, physically very strong, very quick; they also have brilliant individual players.

“Undoubtedly, they have some of the best in the world. We’re going to demonstrate all of our potential. I think we’re on the same level as them, both collectively and individually – it’ll be a brilliant spectacle.”

Spain’s route to the final

Spain were placed in Group B alongside tricky opponents Croatia, the reigning European champions Italy and the resolute Albania. La Rojas went on to win all three games:

Group Stages

Spain 3-0 Croatia – Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal all scored.

Spain 1-0 Italy – A Riccardo Calafiori ow goal settled the tie.

Spain 1-0 Albania – Ferran Torres’ 13th minute strike ensured Spain kept their 100% win rate in tact.

Last-16

Spain 4-1 Georgia – Despite a Robin Le Normand own goal sending Spain behind they equalised through Rodri before goals from Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo helped them to a comfortable win.

Quarter-final

Spain 2-1 Germany – Substitute Olmo opened the scoring in the 51st minute before a very late equaliser from Florian Wirtz. Fellow Spanish sub Mikel Merino then decided the match late in extra-time.

Spain are Euro 2024’s high-flyers

Spain have been the team to light up the tournament so far and are the only side left in the competition to win all five of their games.

They are the joint-top in number of goals (11) and top on total attempts (102) and balls recovered (230), demonstrating how impressive they have been both going forward.

“My players are insatiable,” said Luis de la Fuente after the quarter-final versus Germany, “There’s always room for improvement, of course, but we can’t question their pride, quality and commitment.”

Spain v France

This is the sixth meeting between Spain and France at a major tournament.

France won three of the first four (2-0 in Euro 1984 final, 2-1 in Euro 2000 quarter-final, 3-1 in 2006 World Cup last 16), while Spain won the most recent game 2-0 win in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.

The other game was a 1-1 draw during the Euro 1996 group stage.

Spain boss has decisions to make

Luis de la Fuente has a decision to make over his starting XI. With Pedri out through injury he needs to decide which of Dani Olmo or Mikel Merino starts in midfield.

Olmo came on for Spain when Pedri’s injury forced him off the pitch in the opening minutes versus Germany and was an exciting and threatening force of nature. For the longest time it looked as though his second half strike would be enough to send La Rojas through the last four but Florian Wirtz eventually cancelled it out.

With the match now going to extra-time Mikel Merino was introduced and was equally impressive. He made his run into the right area and leapt highest to nod Spain back into the lead and into the semi-finals.

Will the Spain boss, who must also plug holes in his defence due to suspensions to Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, elect for Olmo as Pedri’s replacement again or roll the dice with his quarter-final matchwinner and give Merino the nod?

Spain players will ‘give everything’ says Cucurella

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has been surprisingly impressive for Spain having been pinpointed as a potential weak link ahead of the European Championship’s start.

He will be key to ensuring France’s forward line are frustrated once again and is expected to come up against Ousmane Dembele or Randal Kolo Muani.

“We are a group of players that give everything for our teammates and that’s one of the secrets,” Cucurella said.

“I think we have created a great group. We have a mix of veterans and very young players and that makes it all very enjoyable. The key is to be like a family.

“We may not have superstars, but as a team we are good, we are doing well and I hope we keep it that way.”

Goals, assists and perfect passing - Nico Williams is the consistent star Spain have been searching for

For many reasons, a majority of them valid, Lamine Yamal seemed to become the face of this Spain side heading into Euro 2024. For one it’s his youth, of course - a star at just 16. There’s also the potential for so many storylines, with his birthday the day before the final itself.

Then there’s the fact he plays for Barcelona - all this before we even approach the subject of his quality, which is clearly off the charts.

But while he gives Spain traits they’ve been desperate for over the last few years and tournaments - guile around the box, balance in the forward line and, above all else, speed - he isn’t the only player to do so. He isn’t even the only starting forward who offers much of the same traits, if in mirror image.

Spanish team warm-up for semi-final

Here’s a look at the Spaniards going through their training sessions ahead of tonight’s crucial semi-final clash in Munich:

14:00 , Mike Jones

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente dismissed the suggestion that France are playing ‘boring’ saying at this stage of the tournament the only thing that matters is the result.

“We all try to build a gameplan that will help you win,” he said, “Spain are an eye-catching team, I won’t deny that, it’s our DNA, but in the end, here it’s about winning.

“We want to play, but we want to be practical. Our way to get the result is to try to be eye-catching. But at this stage it’s the result that counts because it is how your job will get judged and evaluated in the end.”

Kroos apologises for Pedri injury

Toni Kroos has apologised for injuring Pedri in Germany’s Euro 2024 loss to Spain, insisting it was “not my intention”. Pedri was forced off in the first few minutes of the quarter-final on Friday (5 July), having hit the turf after a foul from Kroos.

The 21-year-old Pedri will not feature for Spain in their semi-final against Portugal or be fit for the final – should his nation qualify.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (6 July), the Germany midfielder wrote: “Very important to me: Apologies to @pedri and wishing you a good recovery!

“It was obviously not my intention to injure you. Swift recovery and all the best. You are a great player.”

Elsewhere in his post, Kroos added: “I didn’t expect us, in such a short space of time, to be able to have a realistic shot at winning the title and to get back on par with the best teams. For that reason, I’m so proud of what this team achieved.”

France’s ‘tournament ball’ or Spain’s ideology – how do you actually win the Euros?

Lamine Yamal has been one of the few stars always worth watching at Euro 2024, which means he attracts a lot of defenders, so Luis De La Fuente is intent on making the 16-year-old see better team solutions.

In training, the Spain manager has taken Yamal aside and told him “if you have three players on you, there’s an area where we have superiority – we must get the ball there, not by dribbling, but with fast passing”.

This is Spain, after all. De La Fuente has accelerated the team’s evolution from dogmatic possession, primarily through the use of Yamal and Nico Williams, but the approach is still based on the core ideology. The identity is too ingrained.

Such advice still produced maybe the most beautiful play at Euro 2024, which was a wondrous one-touch passing move against Germany to turn defence into attack. It has been lacking from a lot of teams.

Spain v France prediction

Spain have shown impressive form in the tournament but this France team have been successful in major tournaments before. It seems likely that least extra-time will be needed and it would not be surprising if the contest was decided by a penalty shootout.

Spain 1-1 France (France to win on penalties).

How to watch Spain v France

Spain v France will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday, July 9th at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The match will be shown live on BBC one with coverage starting at 7pm, and can also be streamed live via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here. Coverage starts at 4pm on BBC One and the iPlayer.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

France find a way

Didier Deschamps is looking for one trophy to complete the set at international level. He has won the World Cup and European Championship as a player, and the World Cup as a manager meaning victory at Euro 2024 will make him the only person to win both titles as both a player and manager.

In seeking this potentially incredible feat Deschamps’ France team have been pragmatic, defensive and often dull. Their slow build-up play, control of games and misfiring forward line often nullify the effectiveness of free-flowing, adventurous teams as Portugal found in the quarter-final and Spain will need to be aware of this evening.

France, with two own goals and a penalty, have yet to score from open play but they hold the best defensive record in the tournament having conceded just one goal (versus Poland in the final group game).

Les Bleus have also come through a penalty shootout so there will be no demons there should this expectedly tight contest head the distance.

Spain have impressed at Euro 2024

Spain have only conceded two goals in Euro 2024, and aim reach their first major final since 2012 when they take on France in the semi-finals.

In the quarter-final against Germany, Spain again showed some impressive play in a European Championship, despite some inexplicable decisions from manager Luis De La Fuente with his side 1-0 ahead.

The Germans equalised through Florian Wirtz’s 89th minute goal but substitute Mikel Merino decided the contest thanks to a superb headed effort with just one minute of extra-time remaining.

La Rojas are the only team remaining to have won all five of their matches so far and look like the favourites to lift the trophy.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Euro 2024 action as the semi-finals get underway with a blockbuster clash between Spain and France in Munich.

Spain have been one of the most entertaining teams at the tournament so far having won all of their games including a dramatic 2-1 victory over tournament hosts Germany in the quarter-finals.

France, in contrast, have struggled for rhythm but their defensive record is superb and has been a big factor in taking them through the competition. Wins against Belgium and Portugal in the knockout rounds – the latter via a penalty shootout – prove they remain a threat despite some lacklustre performances thus far and Spain will need to reach their highest level to get past them.

Awaiting the winner is the final on Sunday where they will face either England or the Netherlands who go head-to-head in their semi-final tomorrow evening.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and live match action throughout the day so stick with us as we build-up to kick off at 8pm.