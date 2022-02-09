Spain starts sale of new 30-year bond with 26 bln euros of demand - leads

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spain opened books for the sale of a new 30-year bond on Wednesday with initial demand of 26 billion euros ($29.7 billion), according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

Price guidance on the bond, due October 31 2052, is 12 basis points over Spain's outstanding bond due October 2050, the memos said. The bond will be priced later in the day.

Spain is selling the bond at syndication and hired BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Santander for the sale on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)